BenQ Unveils New PV3200PT 4K UHD Monitor for Video Editing Professionals

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- May 10, 2016 -- BenQ America Corp., an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today presented its all-new PV3200PT IPS monitor. Purpose-built for today's professional video postproduction applications, the 32-inch 4K Ultra HD display delivers incredible color precision via 10-bit, 100-percent sRGB color, following the Rec. 709 standard. With an OSD controller and Eye-Care technologies, the new creative display provides a feature-rich and comfortable computer viewing experience that renders colors and details with the highest quality.

"Color accuracy is paramount to anyone working in the field of professional video postproduction," said J.Y. Hu, vice president, business line management at BenQ America Corp. "With the PV3200PT's accurate color reproduction and Eye-Care technologies, editing professionals will be able to work more efficiently and comfortably relying on a powerful tool that beats competitive products in its price point."

BenQ's PV3200PT meets all of the high-resolution requirements for professional editing. The stunning 4K UHD display has four times the resolution of conventional full HD monitors and offers the clearest, most perceptible details the eye can see in videos, graphics, designs and photos. With 10-bit 100-percent sRGB based on Rec. 709, editing professionals can enjoy over one billion accurately displayed colors in accordance with the highest design industry standards to ensure every color is represented with the most optimal precision.

The PV3200PT specializes in reproducing color tones with a Delta-E value of less than or equal to two and features a 14-bit 3D Look Up Table (LUT) to display the most accurate color mixture for improved RGB color blending. This results in impeccable color and gray tone reproduction. In addition, the monitor offers a brightness uniformity function enabling it to maintain a consistent image across the entire display. By balancing brightness to a deviation and chromaticity less than 10 percent, the monitor offers a more consistent viewing experience. Individually tested to verify performance, the PV3200PT also features simple hardware and software calibration by allowing users to adjust the unit's image processing chip without altering graphics card data.

An OSD controller provides preset custom modes so users can quickly switch between Rec. 709, EBU and SMPTE-C modes, increasing editing efficiency while saving time. The innovative PV3200PT monitor is part of BenQ's Eye-Care models, which are designed to increase visual comfort while performing common computer tasks. While conventional screens flicker at a rate of 200 times per second, BenQ's ZeroFlicker(TM) technology eliminates flickering at all brightness levels to effectively reduce eye fatigue and provide a more comfortable viewing experience during prolonged sessions of computer use. Further capabilities include ergonomic customization such as height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments.

BenQ's PV3200PT monitor is available now at BenQDirect at a retail price of $1,499. More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.us.

