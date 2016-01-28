BenQ Showcases Latest Ed Tech Solutions at TCEA 2016

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Jan. 28, 2016 -- BenQ America Corp., an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced its product showcase for the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Convention, being held in Austin, Texas, from Feb. 1-5. BenQ will highlight its newest Colorific(TM) projectors, interactive flat-panel (IFP) displays and other collaborative applications set to boost classroom interactivity. The company continues to innovate with purpose-built displays for K-12 supported by the BenQ Education Solutions in Technology (BEST) program, which expands the company's range of dedicated sales and support initiatives for educators.

"We're extremely excited to bring our latest education technology solutions to this year's TCEA Convention," said John Agnew, national education sales manager at BenQ America Corp. "Our full line of Colorific projectors and interactive displays provide educators with the options they need for today's active learning classrooms -- delivering a fully immersive and collaborative environment where students can thrive."

BenQ's classroom projection solutions provide immersive interaction, SmartEco(TM) lamp-saving technology, as well as effective and simple file-sharing apps to transform teaching plans into more engaging experiences. The Colorific projector line offers ease of use and installation flexibility with facility-wide remote assistance and display management in addition to scheduled maintenance via LAN control. BenQ projectors also provide support for AMX(R), Crestron(R) and PJLink(R) system integration and sport a filter-free optical design to further reduce maintenance costs. Furthermore, BenQ's Colorific technology ensures the delivery of accurate, crisp and long-lasting color. For schools, this means BenQ projectors eliminate light burn or color degradation from extended use, reducing the devices' total cost of ownership (TCO).

As part of the new lineup on display at TCEA, the advanced WXGA MW883UST ultra-short-throw projector features powerful optical engines, beaming out an impressive 3,300 ANSI lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio to enhance image quality for a richer visual experience, even in large and semi-lit environments. With the exclusive PointWrite(TM) interactive module and QWrite interactive software, teachers and students can easily interact with and annotate course material to create a fun, collaborative learning environment using pens or finger-touch technology. QWrite allows teachers to capture and save lessons easily so that students can be more fully immersed in the class and get the exact notes as they appear on the board. Wireless connectivity and content sharing is enabled via an optional QCast dongle. Featuring 3DPC capability, dual HDMI(R) ports (one being MHL-compatible), Blu-ray(TM) connectivity, an integrated wireless docking port to house accessory dongles and powerful 20-W audio, the projector becomes a complete content hub for engaging lesson plans. For ease of installation, the MW883UST education projector comes standard with a wall mount and can be placed at extremely close distances from the projection screen.

Two new BenQ IFPs will be on display at TCEA, the 79-inch RP790 and the 75-inch RP750. The RP790 boasts stunning 4K UHD resolution with 10-point multitouch technology, while the RP750 offers full HD resolution with 20-point touch interactivity. BenQ has taken the health of its users to heart, with a range of innovations that provide a safer experience for teachers and students. For instance, the tempered glass over the screen surface on the RP750 features a bacteria-resistant coating to help reduce the spread of germs. In addition, these touchscreens are enhanced with BenQ's exclusive set of Eye-Care features including anti-glare glass to minimize light reflections and improve readability and Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker(TM) backlight technologies to help reduce eye fatigue during long hours of content viewing and instruction. Each of the products comes equipped with a built-in Android(TM) operating system packed with a suite of apps and educational games for classroom instruction, from a WPS Office document reader and built-in Web browser to an EZWrite instant digital blackboard annotation tool and media player app.

Available with DisplayNote, a free bundled desktop and mobile application, the BenQ RP Series IFPs allow educators to create more collaborative lessons by streaming any content directly from their computers or via the cloud to multiple participants across various devices. Perfect for the classroom, BenQ's QWrite software enables onscreen interaction and annotation. For administrators, the BenQ Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) software adds remote monitoring and control of all projectors and IFPs in addition to administering instant equipment performance and providing status alerts for IT staff.

To experience BenQ's smart classroom solutions, TCEA attendees should visit BenQ in booth 212. Also, BenQ partner Troxell Communications will showcase BenQ's new RP653 IFP at booth 2339 and Summit Integration Systems will have the DH550C dual-sided digital signage display at booth 1535. More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.us.

