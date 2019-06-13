Ben Abbatiello Departs SpotX, Joins Video Ad Tech Beachfront

Beachfront, a programmatic video advertising platform for big media, cable, MVPDs and advertisers, today announced Ben Abbatiello joined the company as Vice President of Advanced TV.

In just over one year since opening a New York office and shifting the company headquarters to Manhattan, Beachfront is now at 15 employees in NY and expanding rapidly. Abbatiello leads a who’s who list of executives departing major advertising companies in favor of Beachfront. More news on those additions in the months to come.

Abbatiello departs SpotX where he held a number of VP roles throughout his tenure, points to Beachfront’s technological prowess as a major catalyst: “I couldn’t resist the opportunity to solve for an industry ask and build again by moving programmatic into relatively untouched yet super premium areas in the space. Beachfront is at the forefront of today’s technical innovation. The brand offers an agile product focus and robust platform required for any rapid development cycles with custom or sophisticated ad decisioning needs. Further, Beachfront’s independent status also affords us significant flexibility when developing and/or applying our enterprise tech stack to cable’s and media owners’ biggest monetization inhibitors.”

In his new role, Abbatiello will be responsible for setting business development and supply initiatives for Beachfront. This involves working closely with CEO Chris Maccaro and President Frank Sinton to understand the current state of company objectives as well as develop sales, marketing and growth strategies to cultivate partnerships with publishers, media owners, and brands at a global level.

“I’ve known Ben for years and admired his media business acumen and relationship-building savvy,” said Maccaro. “Ben is connected with the biggest media owners in the world, and he knows there isn’t a one size fits all approach to help them. We have to understand the media owner in front of us and design a plan that speaks directly to their strategy.”

Beachfront, widely considered the premier technology solutions company for video monetization, recently unveiled its MVPD-side technology, which leveraged much of the tech stack Beachfront has built over the years to help media owners monetize video across mobile, desktop and connected TVs.

In fact, Beachfront is already managing the set-top-box VOD inventory for a top ten MVPD, enabling dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in the VOD (and soon live linear) environment that plugs directly into the modern demand-side of digital OTT ad buyers.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is a programmatic video advertising platform for big media, cable, MVPDs and advertisers. For over a decade, the New York-based company has helped media owners generate new video revenue channels that outperform the industry. Beachfront is integrated directly into MVPDs, vMVPDs, and CTV publishers and connects them into the modern demand-side, unlocking new real-time programmatic sales channels for TV content, and empowering ad buyers to purchase across VOD, linear and OTT, with one buy and one set of metrics. For more information, visit www.beachfront.com.