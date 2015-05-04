Bell Media, Out of Home Advertising Enterprise Implements Matrix

PITTSBURGH, PA – May 4, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, announced today that Bell Media is the latest out-of-home advertising enterprise to implement their CRM & Sales Intelligence Software System. Bell Media selected Matrix based upon its abilities to capture and manage media specific advertising accounts, contacts, deals, and enterprise analytics and reporting.

The Matrix Platform provides robust functionality that allows companies, such as Bell Media to capitalize on more efficient sales operations and workflows from the moment of activation. Matrix imports and normalizes historical data as part of the pre-implementation customization process that allows users to have actionable and accurate sales information on day one. As part of the Matrix Alert Center, users are able to configure and customize alert notifications that proactively identify where opportunities and priorities to maximize their sales revenue exist.

According to Scott Bell, Owner, Bell Media, “We are excited to have launched Matrix and are looking forward to the sales efficiencies that it already has and will continue to provide our team. More specifically, being able to manage our team to expand our business development efforts and track deals as accurately and insightfully with Matrix, will arm our sales teams with the information they need; when they need it.”

“Our product has served traditional media companies for many years and as we expand and broaden our media footprint to the digital and multi-platform enterprises, we have recognized the value that Bell Media can also attain when using our product. It’s a win-win.” said Brenda Hetrick, VP Sales & Marketing, Matrix Solutions.

For more information on Matrix Solutions, visit www.matrixformedia.com.

About Bell Media

Bell Media's mission is to deliver media products and services to aid small businesses with their advertising. Bell use local advertising experience and personalized marketing support to generate a positive return on investment for every customer. To meet the ever-changing advertising needs of customers, Bell is focused on developing innovative and unique product and service offerings. For more information please visit www.gobellmedia.com.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.