Behind-the-Scenes of Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil Crystal is more than just an ice show. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Watch as world-class ice skaters and acrobats take their new frozen playground by storm with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with daring acrobatics. A new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice.

Follow Crystal, the show’s lead character, in her journey towards empowerment. Enter a dreamlike worked fueled by her imagination, where boundless creativity transforms the everyday into something extraordinary.

Crystal invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to a colorful life with astounding visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

VIDEO: Watch how the most advanced tech such as BlackTrax helped enhance Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal by enabling lighting, automated follow spots and video interactivity.