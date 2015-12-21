BEHIND-THE-SCENES AND LIVE TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENT COVERAGE

DOWNLOAD BEHIND-THE-SCENES, PRE-EVENT COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2016:

Pre-New Year’s Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2016" numerals atop of One Times Square; the assembly and lighting of the New Year’s Eve Ball; Good Riddance Day; Confetti Test; and other preparations.

Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Video content will be uploaded mid-afternoon or evening (EST) on the following dates: 12/15 (Numeral Arrival),

12/27 (Crystal Installation), 12/28 (Good Riddance Day), 12/29 (Confetti Test), 12/30 (Ball Test and Balloon Preparation) and 1/5/16 (Ball Re-lighting & Raising).

Download access at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/nye-media-kit/index.aspx

Download Coverage Contact: TJ Witham at 212-452-5234 (tjwitham@timessquarenyc.org)

If you need a traditional satellite or fiber feed, please contact Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us).

BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2016:

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds of the revelers. Highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical performances (including Jessie J’s performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and singer-songwriter Daya), a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop. This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent (TBA), is available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.

NORTH AMERICAN TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

1) VIA FIBERIN HD AND SD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 5:55 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

The New York Switch HD: NY POOL 3

The New York Switch SD: NY POOL 2

2) VIA SATELLITE IN HD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

C Band: SES 3, Transponder C24 SLOT A/B; Orbital Position 103’ West; Downlink Frequency 4171 VERTICAL,

Bandwidth 18 MEG, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 13.0

KU Band: SES 3, Transponder K8 SLOT A/B, Orbital Position 103’ West, Downlink Frequency 11851 vertical

Bandwidth 18 MEG, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 13.0

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer – 917-299-0205

INTERNATIONAL TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

VIA SATELLITEIN SD 16 X 9: Wednesday, December 31, 2015 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

(January 1, 2016 0445-0515 GMT)

EUROPE: IS 905 61/61 slot A, Orbital Slot 335.5; Downlink Frequency 10958.5 Vertical, FEC 3 /4, Symbol Rate 6.1113; Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

LATIN AMERICA: IS 21 24C, Slot A, Orbital Slot 58’ West; Downlink Frequency 4146.5 Horizontal, FEC 3/4, Symbol Rate 6.1113, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

ASIA: IS 8 20C CHANNEL 2, Orbital Slot 169’ East; Downlink Frequency 4100 Horizontal, FEC 3/4, Symbol Rate 26.48, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Video Standard PAL

AFRICA/MIDEAST: IS 20 LM6C, Slot A, Orbital Slot 68.5’ East; Downlink Frequency 3827.5 Vertical, FEC 3/4, Symbol Rate 6.1113, Bandwidth 9 MEG, Compression Tandberg 4:2:0, Video Standard PAL

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer – 917-299-0205

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2016

Official Host Allison Hagendorf and three correspondents will provide live, commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with revelers, performers and other celebrities. Additional highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical performances (including Jessie J’s performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and singer-songwriter Daya), a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop.

The Webcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST on December 31, 2015 and end at 12:15 a.m. EST on January 1, 2016. The show will be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, TimesSquareBall.net and Livestream.com/2016.

Additionally, the event organizers are inviting digital media outlets, bloggers and webmasters to embed the live commercial-free Times Square 2016 webcast to enhance New Year’s Eve content on their own sites.

Additional information, including embedding details, is available on the Web at: http://www.Livestream.com/2016 or

http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.

OFFICIAL TIMES SQUARE 2016 MOBILE APP FREE FOR APPLE AND ANDROID DEVICES

Watch the live New Year’s Eve webcast described above on your mobile device anywhere in the world by downloading the Times Square Ball App for free via Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The webcast may also be viewed by going to TimesSquareNYC.org orTimesSquareBall.net on your mobile browser. Times Square New Year’s Eve mobile viewing information available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/app/index.aspx.

For more information on satellite/fiber feeds, please contact Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us). Media and Press information on the event is at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/index.aspx.