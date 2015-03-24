BeckTV 2015 NAB Show Preview

Visit BeckTV at the 2015 NAB Show at Booth C9525

BeckTV at the 2015 NAB Show:

BeckTV has implemented innovative technologies for virtually every type of installation, including broadcast and network television, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, stadium venues, and houses of worship. With this matchless experience, BeckTV engineers are well equipped to review new technology, best practices, and budgets with any 2015 NAB Show attendee interested in discussing system design and integration.

Principal engineers from BeckTV will be on site and ready to discuss potential projects that include both mobile sports and entertainment units and sophisticated fixed facilities. The company also will highlight unique system design criteria for both fixed and mobile facilities. BeckTV focuses on integrating IT/IP and baseband infrastructure into a common control architecture yielding maximum operational efficiency.

Company Overview:

BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. The company continues to implement cutting-edge multi-platform technologies not only for traditional broadcasters but also for Internet- or IP-based companies like Yahoo, AT&T, Silver Chalice, The Switch, and QVC. Beck TV's extensive portfolio includes mobile television trucks for IMS Productions, Token Creek, Game Creek Video, MTV, Crosscreek, and Turner Sports. BeckTV has designed and built sports venues and solutions for college and professional teams. During the 2015 NAB Show, BeckTV will highlight its comprehensive services and ability to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all design and integration services. The company's focus is to offer clients end-to-end solutions that look to future distribution and monetizing methodologies. BeckTV provides comprehensive space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services and leverages extensive in-house metal, composite, and wood fabrication capabilities to create truly customized client-based solutions.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.