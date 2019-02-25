RED ARROW STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL AND NIPPON TVTEAM UP TO “BEAT THE ROOMS”

LONDON AND TOKYO 25 February 2019: Red Arrow Studios International and Nippon TV have teamed up to distribute the action-packed new gameshow format Beat the Rooms.

Co-developed by Nippon TV, the creators of Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank, and Red Arrow Studios, Beat the Rooms has been commissioned straight-to-series for Nippon TV’s main channel in Japan, and is produced by Nippon TV.

The format will be launched at MIPTV 2019, with Nippon TV handling sales for Asia, and Red Arrow Studios International taking rights for the rest of the world. With this collaboration for worldwide distribution, Beat the Rooms is set to attract global buyers to this new studio gameshow.

Beat the Rooms is the only action gameshow where players are challenged NOT to do something: don’t breathe, don’t get nervous, don’t fall, and more - all with wacky, hilarious results!

In each episode, two teams try and ‘beat’ rooms which are home to missions that test their ability to overcome a physical or mental obstacle. The ‘Don’t Fly Off!’ challenge is near impossible when being spun around and trying to answer questions, while ‘Don’t Breathe!’ is easier said than done when you’re underwater trying to solve puzzles.

Each player has their own countdown clock, which runs faster if they break the rules. At the end of each game, players with the least time remaining are eliminated by being sent crashing through a wall.

In the hilarious finale, each team’s surviving players use time saved from the rooms to help them race across a huge, slippery slope. Observing a final important rule – ‘Don’t Slip Off!’ - only one team will slide to victory and Beat the Rooms.

Bo Stehmeier, President of Red Arrow Studios International said:

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Nippon TV on this fun and hugely entertaining gameshow format, which is perfect for family viewing on linear and digital channels with its crazy challenges and hilarious games. Nippon TV is a fantastic partner and together we look forward to taking Beat the Rooms to global audiences.”

Atsushi Sogo, President, International Business Development, Nippon TV said:

“I am very proud to introduce Beat the Rooms to the global market. We always get many inquiries asking for ‘crazy’ Japanese game shows, and we collaborated with Red Arrow Studios’ fantastic team of format experts lead by Michael Schmidt to create a modern but still extremely funny and action-packed program. Beat the Rooms has smashed its time slot and posts on SNS were filled with comments, laughing and enjoying the fun show. I think we have created a format that everyone has been waiting for!”

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is “Dragons’ Den”, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, “Shark Tank”, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of “Mother,” a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into 32 territories around the world, and “Woman –My Life for My Children-” which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 22 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

For more information, please visit:http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2019/02/beat-the-rooms.html

ABOUT RED ARROW STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL

Red Arrow Studios International is a world-leading TV distributor of scripted, formats and factual shows from a global network of in-house production companies, outstanding third-party producers and digital-content partners.

Led by Bo Stehmeier, with offices in Munich, London and Los Angeles, Red Arrow Studios International co-produces and finances global entertainment, and distributes acclaimed content to over 200 territories worldwide.

Red Arrow Studios International is part of Red Arrow Studios, which is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories; digital studio, Studio71; and film distributor Gravitas Ventures. Red Arrow Studios is a ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE company, one of Europe's leading media groups.

For more information, please visit: redarrowstudios.com/international