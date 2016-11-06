Beam Inc gives Pukkelpop 2016 Wings!

At Pukkelpop 2016, Belgium’s biggest alternative open-air festival, Audiovisual equipment banker, AED Display delivered AV Stumpfl’s Wings Engine Stage servers to Antwerp-based Beam Inc for use in several festival areas using projection mapping for performances. These included a giant ‘tent’ temporary structure and surface of adjacent twelve shipping containers.

Some gigs were streamed onto its triangle-shaped side, so even if the inside was packed, people outside could still see what was happening.

Long-term user of AV Stumpfl, Jan Vanbriel, CEO at Beam Inc, said: “For this project, we created fun and dynamic high-resolution content. Video projection mapping was a challenge with a moving structure like a tent. To solve this, we used Wings Vioso automatic calibration.

“The Wings suite from AV Stumpfl is made for live events – it’s robust, stable and reliable – a media server system we’re very happy with.”

Dave Vos, Product & Training Manager at AED Display, added: “Wings Engine Stage servers are supplied to our customers requiring the most robust system out there. They have virtually no resolution and content limitations, offering smooth and easy operation by show creators, from content production to interactive live presentations.”

Pukkelpop 2016 festival was held in Kiewit Hasselt from 18-20 August 2016. It attracts around 180,000 visitors each year. Guests were treated to outstanding music performances from headline artists such as Caspian, Deez Nuts, Opeth and DJ Fresh.