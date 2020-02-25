Beachfront, Beeswax First to Leverage LiveRamp IdentityLink Bidding for CTV

NEW YORK -- February 25, 2020 -- Today, Beachfront, an independent video ad management platform at the convergence of digital and TV, and Beeswax, the Bidder-as-a-Service™ platform, announced they have become first to adopt and enable LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP) IdentityLinkTM, a people-based, privacy-first identifier for connected TV, display, and mobile campaigns.

With consumer privacy taking center stage and internet browsers placing tighter controls around third-party cookies, media buyers are seeking new, privacy-first identity solutions to leverage in their ad personalization and measurement efforts. IdentityLink provides a solution to these requirements with its neutral position, secure ecosystem infrastructure, and people-based opt-out mechanism.

“The cookieless future presents the ecosystem with an incredible opportunity to build a better infrastructure for the open internet, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with partners to move beyond the cookie,” said Travis Clinger, Vice President of Global Strategy and Partnerships at LiveRamp. “We’ve built a solution that helps publishers and brands transact decisively and confidently against specific audiences across screens without compromising reach, accuracy, or privacy. Now, we’re extending this value proposition to advertisers looking to maximize the value of their ad spend across digital, mobile, and CTV with our partners at Beeswax and Beachfront.”

The first-of-its-kind solution, which brings together three of Business Insider’s hottest adtech companies of 2019, allows Beeswax users -- and ad buyers more broadly -- to increase the scale and impact of connected TV campaigns activated across Beachfront’s portfolio of premium video inventory. Similarly, Beachfront’s publisher partners can monetize their inventory among Beeswax’ advertising clients using IdentityLink as the core identifier.

“This partnership is a no-brainer,” said Ari Paparo, CEO at Beeswax, known for working with sophisticated media buyers. “Our media buying partners can now confidently reach individuals on CTV in a privacy-first manner. Paired with Beachfront’s premium inventory portfolio, our buyers also gain access to coveted connected TV inventory where we know consumers are leaning back and giving their full attention.”

With connected TV advertising expected to surpass $10 billion by 2021, per eMarketer, it’s become vitally-important that the identity solutions developed and adopted today are built to last in the industry’s privacy-centric landscape.

“IdentityLink is a leading identity solution through which modern video ad personalization and delivery is taking shape,” said Daniel Church, Beachfront’s director of programmatic, who previously managed demand-side platform partnerships at FreeWheel. “IdentityLink-based advertising provides our publisher and demand partners with more desirable inventory and gives them peace of mind to offer advertisers all the advantages of modern media buying without risking consumer privacy.”

For more information, please visit pages.beeswax.com/ctv-beachfront-liveramp.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is an independent video ad management platform for media and advertisers. At the convergence of digital video and traditional TV, Beachfront is the trusted source for transparent buying and selling of premium video inventory, and the only real-time solution for set-top-box VOD and OTT. The world’s largest media owners partner with Beachfront to build custom video advertising solutions so they can optimize yield and drive revenue across all screens. Similarly, global agencies and brands work with Beachfront to deploy premium video campaigns to maximize ROI. Learn more at www.beachfront.com.

About Beeswax

Beeswax was founded in 2014 by industry veterans who recognized that traditional, one-size-fits-all DSPs, originally designed for an agency model, are under-serving today’s sophisticated media buyers. It’s Bidder-as-a-Service™ platform enables brands, media companies, and advertising technology firms to gain greater control, flexibility, and transparency over their programmatic advertising. The Company is based in New York City and investors include The Foundry Group, RRE Ventures, Amasia.vc, You & Mr. Jones, and SV Angel.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. Powered by its core capabilities in data accessibility, identity, connectivity, and data stewardship, LiveRamp makes it easy to connect the world’s data, people and applications. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.