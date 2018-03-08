Beachfront Adds Executives, Shifts Headquarters To New York

NEW YORK -- March 8, 2018 -- Beachfront today announced the addition of two executives to help the company accelerate its role as the leading independent video supply monetization company across Connected TV (CTV), desktop and mobile devices. Steven Florio takes over as Vice President of Business Development and Daniel Church joins in the role of Sales Director.

“Steve and Daniel are valuable additions to the Beachfront team as we ensure the burgeoning market of mid- and long-tail premium video publishers and DSPs operate in a clean, brand-safe environment through which cross-platform, owned and operated video advertising takes shape,” said Bill Jennings, CEO at Beachfront Media, who joined the company when Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP), a mid-market private equity firm, and PSP Capital, a private investment firm founded by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront.

The growth financing is helping Beachfront bolster its executive team as it shifts its headquarters and sales operation from Florida to New York, where Florio and Church are based.

“It’s a really exciting time for Beachfront as we see the connected TV and cross-platform premium video marketplace mature and catch up to a position we’ve been carving out now for some time now,” said Beachfront Founder and President Frank Sinton. “Monetizing premium content across screens requires agile product development and industry expertise, and I’m excited to invest our recent financing in accelerating our growth on both fronts.”

Florio most recently served in a senior strategic account director at Sharethrough; and Church, who most recently held a senior position managing DSP partnerships at FreeWheel, will focus on growing and managing Beachfront’s publisher and DSP (demand-side platform) relationships, respectively, in a concerted effort to help bolster Beachfront’s programmatic TV partnerships and advertising capabilities.

“Publisher video profits are being stymied on Facebook, consumers are cutting the cord on cable companies, and there’s a ton of white space where people are viewing ad-supported, mid- and long-tail video content across screens,” added Jennings. “2018 is proving to be a tipping point for a cross-platform premium video movement Beachfront has been building toward for years now.”

Beachfront built its proprietary technology from the ground up for mobile and video everywhere, positioning the company to meet the demands of mobile and traditional TV buyers who are increasingly investing in over-the-top (OTT). The company is currently solving a range of issues associated with retargeting, viewability measurement and frequency capping in OTT.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the leading independent video supply monetization company across Connected TV (CTV), desktop and mobile devices, meeting the video distribution and monetization needs of publishers and advertisers across screens. The company's mobile-first platform enables great user experiences in today's demanding mobile video environment. For more information, visit www.beachfront.com.