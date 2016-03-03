Be4Post Builds New DIT Station Solutions Around Sonnet xMac Pro Server for Full Range of TV and Film Productions

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 3, 2016 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that Be4Post, a French provider of high-performance mobile stations for film and television production, has chosen Sonnet's xMac(TM) Pro Server to drive its all-new digital imaging technician (DIT) stations. The xMac Pro Server provides a secure, 4U rackmount enclosure for a Mac Pro(R) computer and Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) Card expansion for both Be4Post DIT station models the X4-Wheel and the D4-Wheel.

"We are committed users of Sonnet solutions; in fact, the Sonnet Echo Express III Thunderbolt expansion chassis has performed reliably and well for us on complex shoots and in harsh weather conditions. Therefore, we knew very early in the design of our new DIT stations that we wanted to build them around the xMac Pro Server," said Matthieu Straub, head of technology at Be4Post. "The xMac Pro Server provides an essential connectivity link between the Mac Pro and the peripheral solutions in the DIT stations, enabling us to deploy light and powerful tools that can evolve without compromise."

Be4Post specializes in high-performance mobile stations for dailies prep, live color grading, data management, and DIT servicing on productions ranging from low-budget, single-camera shoots to high-end blockbusters in all digital formats. The company's new mobile DIT stations offer on-set color grading from live camera feeds, secure back-up, transcoding, and real-time RAW playback to support dailies prep, quality control, and other production requirements. Both the X4-Wheels and the D4-Wheels are built around the Sonnet xMac Pro Server, which securely mounts a 12-core Mac Pro cylinder and connects built-in PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 to support a Red(R) Rocket-X video playback and transcoding card, a Sonnet Tempo 4-port eSATA host controller card, and a SAS 4 RAID controller card.

"Be4Post's new DIT stations are perfect applications for our xMac Pro Server because they address on-location media productions' increased requirements for powerful, portable, IT-integrated motion image processing solutions," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "Already Be4Post clients from many types of productions have given a thumbs-up to the new DIT stations, providing directors of photography robust authoring tools and complete control over their images in a production chain. Sonnet and Be4Post share the philosophy that technology should not be a hindrance, but should empower artists whose only limit is their imagination."

More information on Sonnet and its product family is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About B4Post

Be4Post was founded by three Digital Imaging Technicians, Christophe Hustache Marmon, Matthieu Straub, and Guillaume Poirson. Its creation was made possible by teaming with RVZ, a rental facility with over 25 years of experience in camera, lighting, and grip hire. A leader in its domain, RVZ works principally with high production value commercials, but also feature films, broadcast productions, and photo shoots.

Be4Post pioneers in bringing the newest technology to the forefront by beta testing the latest cameras, computer hardware and software. This close collaboration with the suppliers not only gives valuable feedback, but also enables Be4Post to offer their clients new services whilst ensuring uninterrupted productivity and maintaining quality.

More information is available at www.be4post.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmacproserverwithmrdrives.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet xMac(TM) Pro Server Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) Expansion System and 4U Rackmount Enclosure for New Mac Pro(R) Computers, Shown With Optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_Be4Post-xMac-Pro-Server-Photos.zip

Image Caption: Be4Post Builds New DIT Station Solutions Around Sonnet xMac Pro Server

Visit Sonnet Technologies at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SL10824

Share it on Twitter: Be4Post Builds New DIT Station Solutions Around Sonnet xMac Pro Server for Full Range of TV and Film Productions - http://goo.gl/Ye9hfj

For your convenience, links to French, German, Japanese, and Spanish translations have been provided.

Link to French translation:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/160303FR.htm

Link to German translation:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/160303GR.htm

Link to the Japanese translation: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/160303JP.pdf

Link to Spanish translation: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/160303SP.htm

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.