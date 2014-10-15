Be Smart, Be Creative: Winners of wysiwyg Lighting Design Video Challenge 2014

CAST Software announces the 10-judge panel’s decision for the top three places of the wysiwyg Lighting Design Video Challenge 2014. The Challenge highlights and promotes the outstanding work of budding and experienced lighting designers who used R33 wysiwyg for preparing their short video submission. The Challenge specified the number of automated lights and capped the amount of equipment to focus the submissions on creative lighting design.

For the jury stage, judges included lighting designers from Spain, France and Canada who rated the videos based on innovation, creativity, visual appeal, content, communication and relevance. The judging panel announced the following four winners, which emerged from very tough competition.

1sthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikZy5260r80

Denis Hessberger, media and lighting programmer/designer, bright! Creative event solutions - Germany and Qatar

One year freewysiwygmembership



2ndhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50WRbo0EHJg

Nicolas Bailly, Stage Lighting Technology Asia – Kuala Lumpur and Singapore

Nine-month freewysiwygmembership

3rdhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6Ewb6pOnEk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcvP1Z_8hPw

James Simpson, UK and Andre Flaßpöhler, Pre Concept, Germany (tied for 3rd place)

Six-month freewysiwygmembership

“This is the third year we have run this competition and really wanted to focus the Challenge more on a real-world situation where a project has a budget and equipment limitation. We felt this approach would test the contestants’ creativity and prove it is possible to do a lot with a little.

“We got what we were looking for! We proved that, thanks to wysiwyg, you can test, tweak and perfect your design before even setting a foot on the venue. Look at the submissions – the results are great. I never expected such a fantastic and creative range of videos,” said Igor Silva, Marketing Manager at CAST Group. “What’s more, I am amazed by the creativity and motivation of the industry professionals who entered.”

“The Judges admitted that choosing the winners was difficult because each design and video was unique and captivating in its own way,” added Silva.

People’s Choice Award

Shortly judging, all submitted projects were eligible for a second, online public vote. Nicolas Bailly achieved a voting score of 31.6% winning him the prestigious People’s Choice Award.

All awards were presented online via social media.

Some quotes from winners

“I am very happy to have won the Challenge again - it is a big honour, especially because well-known industry professionals have judged the videos.

“For my video, I tried to reproduce a typical previsualization integrating kinetic elements, translucent fabrics as well as video and lighting to demonstrate whatwysiwygwas capable of.

“bright! useswysiwyga lot in pre-production and the design project phases as well as providing complete preprogramming solutions for shows of any size.wysiwyghas always been an enormous timesaver and a valuable tool - the last few releases have made it useful and quicker to use. A recentwysiwygproject was ‘Rock in Rio’ and we have suppliedwysiwygsuites for this event since 2004.”

Denis Hessberger, media and lighting programmer/designer, bright! Creative event solutions - Germany and Qatar, www.bright.de

“The Challenge comes at an extremely important time in my life as I’m relocating from Paris to Asia to launch a new company called Stage Lighting Technology Asia based in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

“I’m delighted and touched to have received so many votes from judges.

“Inspiring my work was Lorde’s Tennis Court, remixed by DJ Flume. It’s very dynamic with lots of highs and lows, with strong feelings, that allows for massive effects with light. The lighting effect is mostly to appeal to the EDM audience. I hope it also appeals to a performance by Lorde and DJ Flume. My best wish is to actually see this stage in real life and to hopefully work together with the artists one day soon!”

Nicolas Bailly, Stage Lighting Technology Asia – Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, www.sltasia.com

“The wysiwyg Lighting Design Video Challenge is an opportunity to showcase creative and professional work. I took my five years experience in using wysiwyg for previsualization of presentations, rock n roll and sporting events and came up with a stunning car show! I am very pleased with achieving third place. Thank you to the judges who voted for me.”

Andre Flaßpöhler, Pre Concept, Germany www.pre-concept.net

“I’m really pleased and honoured my video was awarded a prize in the wyswiyg Lighting Design Video Challenge. I use visualisation for a wide range of applications and wanted to show other users how versatile a program this is. Hopefully more theatre productions will see the relevance of visualisers and try them on their own productions!”

James Simpson – Lighting Visualisation, UK

www.cast-soft.com