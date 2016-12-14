BCCA Webinar to Review Benefits of Industry’s Media Whys Credit Analysis Tool

BCCA, the Media industry’s credit association, is offering a free webinar to introduce the benefits of Media Whys, the only credit analysis tool specific to the media industry, on Tuesday, December 20 at 3:00 p.m. EST. With limited room for participation, interested parties should contact Arcelia Pimentel, Director of Sales BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, by phone (847.881.8757 ext.104) or email (apimentel@bccacredit.com).

Media Whys is the only creditworthiness evaluation tool to combine data from media companies for media companies along with collection filings, tax liens, judgments, corporate linkage, payment trends, and trade data from D&B® or Experian®. Its media-specific credit scoring information uses data provided by media companies, representing most of the country’s top 50 DMAs. In addition to media payment information, the customized reports contain credit logic scores, payment trends graphs, data depth scores, balance-to-high credit graphs and D&B or Experian trade payment data.

“The best indicator of how a media advertiser will pay for their order is analyzing how they paid other media companies,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Thanks to the leadership and support of the industry’s largest media providers, traditional and digital media companies can quickly and easily obtain reports that combine industry-specific collections data that’s been captured in our comprehensive database along with the latest trade data from D&B® or Experian®.”

Media Whys participants include founding media members Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Schurz Communications, Bonneville and Media General, as well as Hearst Television, The E.W. Scripps Company and others. Media data reported to Media Whys never leaves the BCCA data warehouse.

In addition to its Media Whys service, BCCA offers the BCCA Commercial Credit Report, which allows members to obtain information on a prospective media advertiser in 60-minutes or less and without the need to create a credit application. The association also provides its original BCCA Custom Credit Reports which allow companies to outsource their credit application checks. Members can search more than 50,000 records for credit information on advertisers and agencies as well as make online requests for new or updated reports that will be prepared by one of the BCCA’s credit investigators within two business days.

Additional information about BCCA and the upcoming free Media Whys webinar is available on the BCCA website, www.bccacredit.com. Specific information about Media Whys is available on the Media Whys website, www.mediawhys.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.