BCCA to Host Exclusive Two-day Workshop at C-SPAN Offices in DC October 23-24

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, a subsidiary of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM), is hosting an exclusive two-day workshop focusing on high-level issues for the media industry’s credit and collection professionals at the C-SPAN Offices, 400 N. Capitol St., NW, Suite 650, Washington, DC, October 23 and 24. The 2019 Media Credit & Collections Workshop will host the media industry’s credit and collection experts, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, streaming, programming, out-of-home, outdoor, games, interactive and digital media segments. Early Bird Registration for the workshop ends October 11.

Highlights of the Workshop include:

A keynote entitled The Future of Media, Credit, and Collections, with Dr. Erkan Erdem, principal, KPMG Economic and Valuation Services, and Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland's Department of Economics.

Legalities of Controversial Advertising withDan Kirkpatrick, attorney/member and Seth Williams, attorney at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, PLC who will discuss many aspects of Federal and state regulations pertaining to advertising on potentially problematic subjects, including marijuana, tobacco, e-cigarettes, alcohol, and gambling.

Creating a Strategic A/R Management Plan Utilizing Advertiser and Industry Segment Data -Randy Neff, Vice President, Szabo Associates, will demonstrate how existing data from a media companies advertising customers can be analyzed to determine revenue concentration and advertising category risk.

To Outsource or Not? Challenges…the Good, the Bad and How it May Affect Your Company, presented byMary McKenna, Vice President, Customer Financial Services at NBC Universal; Stanley Kopec, Director, A/R-Affiliate, Ad Sales Revenue, and Collections, AMC Networks; and Ed Ienner, Executive Director-Credit & Collections, Meredith Corporation.

Cash Forecasting…Using it in Credit and Collections, with presentersCandice Herbst, VP GBS Record to Report Operations, Discovery; and Mary McKenna, VP, Customer Financial Services at NBC Universal.

Eight Ways Technology Could Deliver 50% Productivity Improvement in Credit and Collections with Brian Holmes, Strategic Account Executive, HighRadius.

Closing Roundtable Discussion...Let's Talk Shop! With discussion leaders Dee Stevenson, Corporate Credit & Collections Manager, Gray Media Group; James Kiehm, Mgr. Credit & Collections, Discovery; and Edward Mockus, Director, Order to Cash - Ad Sales, Discovery.

A full listing of workshop sessions can be accessed here.

“We are pleased to a new take on one of our most popular BCCA events along with sessions touching on the most relevant issues for credit and collections professionals,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “The group of experts we’ve assembled will provide our attendees with the most up-to-date industry information they can share with their teams and utilize in all parts of their jobs.”

This workshop is scheduled from 12:00 pm-5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, and from 8:00 am-12:00 pm on Thursday, October 24th. In addition to the educational sessions and roundtable discussions, the event serves as a networking opportunity for media credit and collection professionals from across the country. They can come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. Tours of the C-SPAN facility are available upon request.

Registration is limited to and is $125 for BCCA and MFM members, $200 for non-members. Prices increase by $50 after October 12.

