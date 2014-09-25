BCCA Media Credit Seminar Set for Nov. 6 in NYC

Northfield, IL, September (25), 2014 – BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, has scheduled a full-day seminar focusing on high level credit-related issues for the media industry’s credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments. The BCCA Media Credit Seminar is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, at the McGraw-Hill Building in New York City.

The event is being chaired by Greg Frost, Credit and Collections Manager for Hearst Television. Members of this year’s BCCA Media Credit Seminar Committee are Pam D'Elia, Director of Credit/Collection for Cox Reps/Cox CrossMedia; Ed Ienner, Director of Billing Credit and Collections at AMC Networks; Christine Lipani, Supervisor of Credit & Collections for AMC Networks; Linda Powell, Director of Credit Collections at Cablevision Media Ad Sales; Robert Rollins, Corporate Credit and Collections Manager for Raycom Media, and MFM Board Member Scott Jenkins, Senior Manager TWDC Collections, Disney Services Worldwide.

The Seminar Committee is assembling a number of industry leaders to address such topics as the Media Credit Economic Outlook: Now and in the Future, Going Paperless, Understanding & Leading a Multi-Generational Workforce and Digital Media Sales. There will also be sessions focusing on legal matters affecting credit and collections practices, the advertising agency’s perspective and the latest developments for EMCAPP, the industry’s Electronic Media Credit Application.

“The annual BCCA Media Credit Seminar in New York is one of our most popular educational programs for credit and collections specialists and viewed by these professionals as a great way to ensure they are ready for the coming year’s challenges and opportunities,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “Thanks to the guidance of this year’s Seminar Chair Greg Frost and the committee comprised of leaders in the field of media credit assembling this year’s experts, it promises to be one of our best yet.”

In addition to the formal sessions, the event will serve as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants as well as seminar attendees as well as a mini-expo for companies and organizations that support the industry’s credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services.

The registration fee is $295.00 for the first attendee from a media industry company and $205.00 for each additional employee from the same company. The full-day fee for industry vendors is $425.00. Seminar registration includes breakfast, morning and afternoon breaks, luncheon, cocktail reception, exhibits and materials. The fee for attending only the closing reception is $45.00. For out-of- town attendees, BCCA has a small block of rooms reserved at The Club Quarters at Rockefeller Center. More information about the BCCA Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s Web site, at http://www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.

