BCCA Media Credit Seminar Scheduled for Tuesday, November 7 in NYC

BCCA, the media industry's credit association, has scheduled a full-day seminar focusing on high level credit-related issues for the media industry's credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments.

The BCCA Media Credit Seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

Details on the seminar's sessions and expert presenters will be released in the coming weeks. In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function.

"The annual BCCA Media Credit Seminar in New York is designed to help the industry's media credit professionals ensure they are ready to turn the coming year's challenges into opportunities that improve the financial performance of their businesses," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. "Thanks to the guidance of our BCCA Committee, chaired by Edward Mockus, Director of Ad Sales Credit and Collections for Scripps Networks Interactive, and the NYMCG, the New York Media Credit Group, we will uphold that tradition by providing a lineup of experts to address the most pressing matters facing our credit and collections professionals."

The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants as well as seminar attendees and a mini-expo that allows companies and organizations that support the industry's credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services. Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting BCCA.

For out-of- town attendees, BCCA has a small block of rooms reserved at The Club Quarters at Rockefeller Center until October 5. Agenda updates and more information concerning the event may be found online.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.