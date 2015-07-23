BCCA Media Credit Seminar Scheduled for Thursday, October 8

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, has scheduled a full-day seminar focusing on high level credit-related issues for the media industry’s credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments. The BCCA Media Credit Seminar is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan (between 48th and 49th streets and 6th and 7th avenues).

This year’s seminar will address such topics as DSO (day sales outstanding) and other methods of forecasting; the views of high-level industry experts on the current and future landscape of the media industry; and the legal issues and new laws credit and finance departments need to know about going into 2016. Attendees will also receive a briefing on “Media Why’s,” a new industry-specific and Web-based credit report that addresses the industry’s need to provide faster turn-around of credit applications in an age of automated media buying while reducing credit risks at the same time.

Additional details on the seminar’s sessions and expert presenters will be released in the coming weeks. In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function.

“The annual BCCA Media Credit Seminar in New York is one of the most anticipated and valuable forums for the industry’s credit and collections specialists,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “It has come to serve as a great way for media credit professionals to ensure they are ready to turn the coming year’s challenges into opportunities that improve the financial performance of their businesses.”

The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants as well as seminar attendees as well as a mini-expo that allows companies and organizations that support the industry’s credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services. Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For out-of- town attendees, BCCA has a small block of rooms reserved at The Club Quarters at Rockefeller Center. More information about the BCCA Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s Web site, at http://www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.