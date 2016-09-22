BCCA Media Credit Seminar Scheduled for October 20 in New York, Event Will Focus on High-Level Credit Issues Facing Media Industry Businesses

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, is hosting the BCCA Media Credit Seminar on Thursday, October 20, at the offices of Offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, which are located on the 17th floor at 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in New York City (between 49th and 50th streets).

The full-day seminar will focus on high level, credit-related issues for the media industry’s credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments.

“The fall BCCA Credit Seminar is designed to help the industry’s media credit professionals anticipate and respond to the coming year’s challenges and opportunities,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “Thanks to the help of our Media Credit Seminar Committee, the agenda for this year’s Seminar will include insights on the latest economic, legal, and digital developments that will affect the media credit and collections process. It will also include presentations addressing the profession’s latest innovations and best practice standards.”

In addition to the formal sessions, the event will serve as an opportunity for media credit professionals from across the country to come together to share ideas and procedures for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants and seminar attendees as well as a mini-expo for companies that support the industry’s credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.