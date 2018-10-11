Session On Global Business Intelligence Slated For 2018 Media Credit Seminar

New York - Matthew Debbage, CEO Americas & Asia for Creditsafe Group, and Chavonne Taylor, Credit Analyst at Viacom International/Viacom Media Networks, will lead a discussion on global business intelligence at the 2018 Media Credit Seminar.

The full-day event will be held on Thursday, October 25, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

“For media businesses conducting business internationally, collecting on accounts that aren’t regulated by U.S. business laws can become very challenging,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. The presentation by Creditsafe’s Matthew Debbage, an expert on global business intelligence, and Chavonne Taylor, whose role at Viacom involves addressing such challenges as collecting on accounts held in certain countries, national holidays and language barriers, will provide valuable insights on ways media companies can improve their international credit and collections practices.”

About the Presenters

Matthew Debbage, CEO Americas & Asia for Creditsafe Group, has more than 20 years of experience in international business intelligence and serves as a global expert in credit management and intelligence solutions. During his 12 years at Creditsafe, Debbage’s earlier responsibilities included expanding the company’s operations into the U.S. while also overseeing its operations in France, Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium. Before joining Creditsafe, Debbage spent five years leading product development and marketing activities at ICC Information Ltd., and five years heading business information for Thomson Directories. He is a graduate of University of Wales Cardiff.

Chavonne Taylor, has been part of the Credit Team within Order to Cash, Global Business Services at Viacom International for the past six years. She joined the organization as a Credit Associate for Viacom Media Networks in 2012 and was promoted to her current position of Credit Analyst in 2017. She has played a pivotal role in the improvement of Viacom’s international credit vetting process as well as overseeing initial customer setups. In addition to her role at Viacom, Ms. Taylor is an active member of BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, where she been instrumental in expanding the association’s scope to address the global business requirements of media industry credit and collections professionals.

About the Media Credit Seminar

Previously announced presenters for this year’s Media Credit Seminar include IAB President, and COO Patrick Dolan, who will discuss the current digital advertising landscape, and noted Macro Strategist and Economist Richard Hastings, who will provide the latest market analysis concerning US Metro and State Ranks and Movements. Organized by BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, and NMCP (National Media Credit Professionals), the full-day event will conclude with a roundtable discussion moderated by Dee Stevenson, Credit & Collections Manager for Gray Television, and Linda Powell, Director of Credit & Collections for Altice Media Solutions.

In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. More information about the Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s website: www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.