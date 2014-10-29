BBC Worldwide North America Adds Head of Digital Ad Sales to Nick Ascheim’s Role

New York, October 29, 2014 – BBC Worldwide North America has expanded Nick Ascheim’s role as SVP Consumer Digital to include management of the digital advertising sales team, effective immediately. Additionally, Shaun Hekking has been appointed as Vice President, U.S. Advertising Sales, BBC Digital and will co-manage the team along with KJ Shockey, Vice President, Advertising Sales, BBC Digital.

Ascheim has been responsible for the U.S. and Canadian editions of BBC.com, BBCAmerica.com, and all associated digital products since joining BBC Worldwide North America in 2011. In his expanded role, Ascheim will head all digital advertising sales activity for the region. He continues to report to Ann Sarnoff, Chief Operating Officer.

Sarnoff said, “During his time here, Nick has grown our digital businesses, developing a collection of feature-driven content verticals and implementing our first native advertising solution. I am excited to see him bring to the digital ad sales team the same drive and innovation that has led to success for our digital news and entertainment properties.”

Hekking will be responsible for driving new advertising revenue across all digital platforms, and will report directly to Ascheim.

“I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the team,” said Ascheim. “His appointment comes at an exciting time as we look to continue to grow our digital advertising businesses. Shaun’s expertise in sales strategy and management makes him ideal to help lead this team as we implement new strategies to compete in this ever-evolving industry. He will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Hekking joins from IrishCentral.com where he served as Senior Sales Director, and was instrumental in re-launching their website. He has also worked in sales roles for Pandora, NBC, and Reuters, and has a bachelor’s degree in English from University of New Hampshire.