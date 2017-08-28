BBC Sport Engages Football Fans with RCS LaunchPad for Live Broadcasts

Plug-and-play touchscreen system powers real-time data-driven graphicsand analysis for English Premier League and other sport coverage

For the Premier League’s 26th season, which kicked off in August, BBC Sport introduced Reality Check Systems’ (RCS) LaunchPad touchscreen graphics and analysis solution into its live studio and remote production workflows for English Premier League and other sports broadcasts. RCS completed the integration as part of a new deal with the BBC, and will continue to provide ongoing system support to the network.



LaunchPad primarily resides in BBC Sport’s Salford-based studio, where it has enhanced BBC Sport’s storytelling capabilities for Premier League and other sporting event broadcasts, enabling real-time analytics and telestrations before, during and post-match/game. In addition, BBC Sport plans to use a second LaunchPad system to cover remote events. LaunchPad’s intuitive UI has made it easy for BBC Sport talent to call up and analyze touchscreen graphics that visualize live stats on players, teams, matches and more, providing comprehensive coverage for fans.



According to Phil Bigwood, Executive Producer, BBC TV Sport, “Mass audiences tune into BBC Sport’s coverage each weekend wanting to see the latest action and updates on their favourite teams and players. This season we wanted to improve and build upon what we already do and give viewers more detailed information in a more visually interesting way. With tactical analysis becoming an increasingly important tool in live sports production, we thought LaunchPad could help us better engage fans with dynamic graphics and in-depth analysis of their favorite players and teams. LaunchPad is a great storytelling product containing a range of useful tools to help keep viewers entertained and informed by our coverage. We’ve seen great results so far, with positive feedback, and look forward to building on this over the coming months.”







LaunchPad is powered by Foundation, RCS’ cloud data service, which automatically culls Opta football match data, sorts and organizes the information and makes it accessible via the touchscreen. Available in any language and easily transportable for remote events, LaunchPad helps leading networks and leagues, such as BBC Sport, Univision Deportes, beIN Sports, SBS Discovery, Eurosport and MBC Sports connect fans more closely to football. LaunchPad integrates seamlessly with industry standard tools, and each system arrives tailored to the client’s aesthetic.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the world’s most-watched live events. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed across media platforms. www.realitychecksystems.com

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.