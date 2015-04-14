BBC KIDS TO IMPLEMENT BROADVIEW ONDEMAND v2.0

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (NAB Booth N4330) - April 14, 2015 - BBC Kids, a specialty children's channel featuring cartoons and comedy from the UK and around the world, has selected BroadView Software's OnDemand 2.0 as its production technology for multiplatform content scheduling and preparation. OnDemand 2.0 is a fully-integrated next-generation solution that is the result of nearly a decade's development. It is the product of real-world problem-solving that provides broadcasters, cable networks, and other media companies a practical approach to managing content for audiences increasingly fractured by the proliferation of viewing platforms.

"Our core audience is being raised on OnDemand content, and it is crucial that we do this right," said Rudy Buttignol, President, BBC Kids. "We decided on BroadView's OnDemand 2.0 because it takes a comprehensive approach all the way from scheduling to fulfillment. While other such solutions only address pieces of the puzzle, this puts it all together."

Buttignol also noted that a key factor in the decision was confidence in BroadView's relationship as not just a solution vendor but as a technology partner. As such, OnDemand 2.0 will not be treated a standalone, but will be an integral part of the overall operation.

For Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President, understanding the BBC Kids enterprise is essential to crafting an effective OnDemand operation. "OnDemand 2.0 is designed from the ground up to provide a unified, simpler solution for forward-thinking organizations like BBC Kids," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "Children expect media to be available however, whenever wanted. Our fully-integrated solution breaks the production bottleneck making it practical to prepare content for however many platforms that audiences use."

Atkin added that OnDemand 2.0 delivers an end-to-end solution. It encompasses the entire process from metadata management to automated scheduling to management and provisioning of XML, video and images for innovative platforms like iTunes, Hulu, as well as traditional cable VOD platforms. This allows one or few OnDemand schedules to meet all of the needs of an unlimited matrix of traditional cable distribution partners and new age partners delivering OTT, TV Eveywhere, DLTO, DLTR and web and mobile enabled platforms. Innovative rules-based tools like linear casting, rights casting and event treatments offer greatly simplified workflows.

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across linear, online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's seventh generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com

About BBC Kids:

BBC Kids is Canada’s destination for 100% commercial-free fun for kids, featuring a wildly entertaining mix of cartoons and comedy from around the world. Fun for kids, trusted by parents - BBC Kids is available across Canada via subscription from your local television provider. Brought to you by the world’s most trusted broadcasters, BBC Kids is operated through a joint venture between BBC Worldwide and Knowledge Network Corporation. For more information visit: www.bbckids.ca

