BBC America Announces Special Programming and Nationwide Theatrical Events to Launch Doctor Who’s First Season Starring Peter Capaldi

New York – July 31, 2014 – It’s a new beginning for the iconic series that explores all of space and time, as award-winning actor Peter Capaldi takes on the role of the mysterious time traveler, the Doctor. BBC America will launch Peter Capaldi’s first season of Doctor Who with special programming on the channel and theatrical events across the country with Fathom Events. The new season of Doctor Who premieres Saturday, August 23, 8:00 p.m. ET on BBC America. (Trailer, Photos)

Announced Thursday, comedian and Doctor Who superfan Chris Hardwick will host Doctor Who: Live Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. ET and Doctor Who: After Who Live at 11:00 p.m. ET following the premiere of Intruders on August 23. The pre-show and post-show will feature an array of guests in the studio including writer and actor Mark Gatiss along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Doctor Who’s feature-length season premiere episode, Deep Breath, is a pulse-racing adventure through Victorian London. Directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Steven Moffat, the episode stars Peter Capaldi as the Doctor, Jenna Coleman as his companion Clara Oswald, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint and Dan Starkey as Strax.

In the lead up to Doctor Who’s new season, BBC America will premiere a series of specials including Doctor Who: The Ultimate Companion on Saturday, August 16, 9:00 p.m. ET followed by The Real History of Science Fiction: Time at 10:00 p.m. ET and Doctor Who: The Ultimate Time Lord on Monday, August 18, 10:00 p.m. ET. The Doctor Who Takeover Week marathon will kick off Monday, August 18, 8:00am ET. Starting August 6, BBCAmerica.com will give fans a chance to vote for their favorite Doctor Who episodes - the top selections of this “Make Your Own Sunday” poll will run in a BBC America marathon on Sunday, August 24.

Theatrical Events Across the U.S. - August 23 and August 25

Announced Thursday, BBC America and Fathom Events are teaming up again for two days of theatrical screening events of Doctor Who Season Premiere: Deep Breath in the U.S. This electrifying episode will be shown in select cinemas across the U.S. and will also include 15 minutes of cinema exclusive bonus content.

On Saturday, August 23 at midnight, there will be 12 theatrical events in 12 cities at midnight to celebrate the launch of the new season. More information will be announced on August 5 at www.FathomEvents.com.

On Monday, August 25, the celebration goes nationwide with two showings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (local time). The event will be presented in more than 550 select movie theaters around the country through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Tickets are now available for Doctor Who Season Premiere: Deep Breath at participating theater box offices and online at www.FathomEvents.com.

For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit the Fathom Events Web site (theaters and participants are subject to change).