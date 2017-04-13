Bayerischer Rundfunk Selects Dalet Galaxy for News Production

Paris, France – April 13, 2017 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software solutions and services for media organizations, today announced that Bayerischer Rundfunk, a member of the German Public Broadcast Group ARD, has selected Dalet Galaxy for its news production platform. Working with long-time technology partner, Thum + Mahr HmbH, who is the general contractor for the project, Dalet met the extensive tender requirements by providing a Media Asset Management-driven editorial platform that integrates video production and automates key ingest and distribution workflows. Described as a strategic project by Bayerischer Rundfunk, the Production Management System is an important step in the implementation of future-oriented strategies for the latest editorial team workflows.

Bayerischer Rundfunk will utilise the advanced Dalet Galaxy API to integrate a number of third-party systems including ingest servers, production storage and Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors. The integrated Dalet Workflow Engine will serve to automate Bayerischer Rundfunk's custom ingest and distribution workflows. “Fragmented editorial workflows are inefficient and costly. Dalet Galaxy is the ideal platform to not only connect news teams for optimal efficiency, but innovate the way in which they orchestrate their internal workflows and manage content,” states Johann Zemmour, director of sales EMEA & APAC, Dalet. “As the trend is to shift away from siloed productions, news broadcasters need integrated solutions that help them harness the potential of the multi-platform distribution world. Dalet’s proven MAM-driven editorial platform met stringent requirements of workflow orchestration, metadata management and seamless third-party integration to help BR make the shift.” Stefan Mertens, managing director (COO) at Thum + Mahr, concludes: "We are proud to have been contracted by Bayerischer Rundfunk together with our technology partner, Dalet, for such an important workflow and technology transformation project within BR."

The Dalet installation, which will be spearheaded by Thum + Mahr, will include the Dalet Galaxy media asset management platform with extensive metadata tracking across systems and sub-systems; Dalet Workflow Engine for automating ingest and distribution workflows; Dalet Webspace for web-based content search and retrieve; and Dalet Xtend to connect Adobe Premiere Pro CC into the news production workflow with fast news production capabilities: "edit while ingest" and "export/play while render."

For more information, please visit Dalet at www.dalet.com.

About Thum + Mahr

Thum+Mahr GmbH is a leading systems integrator and solution architect in the fields of broadcasting and media technology, specialising in multimedia News Room integration, media workflow solutions and Radio automation and mixing systems integration. The company has locations in Monheim am Rhein and a Paris office as well as business partners in Munich, London, Dubai and Singapore with a team of 50 employees. With a powerful spectrum of services consisting of consulting, systems integration and service & support, Thum+Mahr offers a holistic expertise in the design, development, implementation and support of media technology infrastructures.

As an independent, private limited company we are not tied to any other manufacturers or equipment suppliers meaning we are well placed to provide impartial advice and supplying the most appropriate technology to meet our customer's requirements.

Thum+Mahr´s customers are TV and Radio broadcasters around the world, including: BBC, BBC World Service, RTL Group, Radio France, FMM, RFI, ARD Group, BR, hr, MDR, NDR, rbb, SWR, WDR, ORF, RT Malaysia, All India Radio, ERTU, and Polski Radio.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559