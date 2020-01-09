Barnfind Technologies Expands Operations in Asia with Launch of Singapore Office

Team of industry veterans tapped to lead growth initiative in key region

Singapore – 8 January 2019 -- Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport solutions, today announced the opening of a new office located in Singapore. The office, which will serve customers in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, is the second regional headquarters Barnfind has opened in Asia following the March launch of its Guangzhou office. A team of seasoned industry veterans, led by John Foo, have been tapped to lead sales, marketing, support and business functions to strengthen the company’s global growth initiative in the key Asia region.

John Foo, newly appointed vice president of sales and operations, joins the company with 25 years of experience in business and sales management in the technology industry. Foo formerly served in high-level executive positions, including regional sales manager, director of sales, strategic business director and vice president for sales for some of the industry’s most prominent suppliers such as ChyronHego, Ikegami, Grass Valley, Network Electronics, Philips and FujiFilm.

CW Tan a veteran engineer and solution architect with over 15 years of experience integrating leading technology partners and manufacturers will direct the pre-sales and support operations. Tan will draw upon his background of providing the highest level of consulting, implementation and support to ensure that problems are addressed immediately, resolved and projects are successfully delivered.

Jerry Burianyk brings a wealth of broadcast knowledge earned from 15 years of experience working for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in studio operations, program and news production. He more recently spent 20 years in ChyronHego as a product evangelist, workflow and pre-sales engineer, and product manager. Burianyk is applying his skills-set to Barnfind Technologies’ range of fibre solutions as business development director.

Wiggo Evensen, CEO Barnfind Norway says: "John Foo has been a friend of the Barnfind team for many years and it is a pleasure to work with him again. Barnfind is already well-known is the region having completed some significant project installations over recent years in many South East Asian countries, but now we are eager to launch a dedicated office and introduce existing customers to our new portfolio of products. While Barnfind's main focus remains in media and broadcast, we will also be expanding into other verticals like telemedicine, education, industry, rentals etc. because there are so many growth areas with clients that need to transport any kind of video and audio signals on fiber solutions between buildings, cities and countries. We are delighted to begin operations with John and we are sure that we will achieve success quickly. Barnfind has already seen incredible accomplishments in our other regional offices - Barnfind China and Barnfind USA - which is a testament to our dedication to local partners and customers. It is great to work with professionals that know the region and we are happy to provide them with support from our Headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.”

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2110 and 2022-6, MADI, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The BarnOne platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as LAWO (VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard, Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has offices in Asia, China and USA and over 60 local partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s website: http://www.barnfind.no