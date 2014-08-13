Barclays Premiere League Returns to mun2 for the 2014/2015 Season This Saturday, August 16

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – August 12, 2014 - mun2, the modern general entertainment cable channel for Latinos, kicks off the highly anticipated 2014/2015 season of the Barclays Premier League with three exciting matches commencing Saturday August 16 at 7:40 a.m. EST/ 6:40 a.m. CST with Manchester United vs Swansea City and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace at 12:25 p.m. EST/11:25 a.m. CST followed on Monday August 18 with Burnley vs Chelsea at 2:55 p.m. EST/1:55 p.m. CST.

This season the network will transmit the most games ever, featuring 100 games with unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms and making them available via streaming through selected pay TV providers and on VOD immediately after the games are over. mun2 is coming off a successful 2013-2014 Barclays Premier League season where the leading international soccer league brought double-digit growth to the network as the league expanded its Hispanic fan base in the United States.

The new season begins with three perennial squads taking the field in search of knocking 2013/2014 season champion Manchester City from the top of the table. Manchester United’s powerful lineup lead by Robin van Persie, Javier "Chicharito” Hernández and Wayne Rooney are attempting to reverse their misfortunes from last season and start the new season under the leadership of Louis Van Gaal on a firm note on their home pitch versus Swansea City. Arsenal looks to Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez to spark the Gunners to the top of the form this season as they open versus Crystal Palace. Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea squad returns looking to attain the glory on the legs of the recently acquired Spaniard Diego Costa and longtime leader Didier Drogba this season as they begin the quest against Burnley.

Soccer analyst Sammy Sadovnik and former Mexican National Team player Manuel Sol will call all the matches.