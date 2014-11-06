Barclays Premiere League on mun2

LOS ANGELES – November 6, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues its coverage of the 2014/15 season of the Barclays Premier League with three exciting matchups this Saturday, November 8th. The live action begins at 7:40 a.m. ET / 4:40 a.m. PT with Liverpool vs Chelsea; followed at 9:55 a.m. ET/ 6:55 a.m. PT with Southampton vs Leicester City; and culminates at 12:55 p.m. ET/ 9:55 a.m. PT with Queens Park Rangers vs Manchester City.

mun2 continues unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms which includes streaming through selected pay-TV providers and on Video on Demand (VOD).

Chelsea, which defeated the Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in its last BPL encounter and is sitting firmly at the top of the table undefeated with 26 points, travels to Anfield to face Liverpool. The Reds, who lost 3-1 versus West Ham United in its last BPL match, continue to wait for striker Mario Balotelli to net his first goal of this season.

Southampton, which continues to astound with the firm hold of second place on the table with 22 points, have won their last three matches in a row and seven of their last eight, welcome Leicester City to St. Mary’s Stadium. The Foxes hope that they can find a way to break their three match losing streak where they have not been able to score a single goal.

Queens Park Rangers return to Loftus Road Stadium after losing a tight match at Chelsea last week, 2-1, with a foul that resulted in the game-winning penalty kick in the 75thminute. The Citizens are led by Sergio Agüero, who scored the winning goal last week in the Manchester derby to defeat Manchester United, 1-0, and claim sole possession of lead goal scorer with 10 so far this season.

Legendary commentator Andres Cantor and analyst Sammy Sadovnik will call all the matches.