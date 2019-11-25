Bannister Lake Provides On-Air QR Code Functionality to Canada's 'Today's Shopping Choice'

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Nov. 25, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that it has successfully added QR codes to "Today's Shopping Choice" (TSC, tsc.ca) on-air graphic presentation, creating exciting new purchase possibilities for viewers. Bannister Lake has a long-standing relationship with the popular home shopping broadcaster, having created and implemented software solutions that are integral to the channel's production workflow.

Bannister Lake's established BL XPF Generator solution automatically pulls all the visual assets associated with the featured products that are scheduled during a specific TSC segment and in turn generates a Ross XPression graphic sequence that can be taken to air instantly. By adding QR codes to the asset mix through Bannister Lake software, TSC can drive additional sales while providing audiences with supplementary product information.

TSC viewers scan the QR code with their smartphones and are taken to a corresponding webpage to learn more about the product and make the purchase. This provides an additional path to purchase and is welcomed by tech-savvy viewers.

"QR codes are an important complement to the existing solution at TSC and a great example of our clients realizing the flexibility of our software," said D'Arcy Pickering, vice president, sales, Bannister Lake. "We are always looking at ways our clients can engage more viewers and generate additional revenue."

Bannister Lake has previously worked with TSC developing and implementing BL Macros, a custom solution that allows operators to call up special supporting graphics as required. These graphics include countdown timers, items sold, items remaining, and available sizes. Bannister Lake's custom solutions provide broadcasters and event producers with new opportunities to use data and graphics in innovative ways. As real-time data experts with strong development skills in database, APIs, and applications, Bannister Lake designs, builds, and implements bespoke software solutions that create more efficient workflows, engage audiences, and monetize data.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/191125BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_TSC_QR.png

Caption: Bannister Lake has successfully added QR codes to 'Today's Shopping Choice' (TSC) on-air graphic presentation, creating exciting new purchase possibilities for viewers.

Follow Bannister Lake:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyztFDpw_dx278QdroHlbDg