Bannister Lake Announces MAM Integration Into Its Zeus Digital Media Storage and Playout Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — March 14, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that its browser-based media storage and playout solution, Zeus, can be fully integrated with popular media asset management (MAM) systems. With minimal customization the Zeus solution can access content within a MAM and still take full advantage of Zeus' impressive search features and its convenient drag and drop playlist and sequence building capabilities.

Zeus is an ideal solution for productions that require a high number of images and video clips that need to be turned around quickly in a fast-paced and unpredictable environment. Home shopping channels, and news, entertainment, and sports productions are typical use cases.

Zeus features a centralized asset management structure allowing multiple users to access the system simultaneously, while ensuring the overall system is consistently synchronized. This dramatically speeds up the production workflow providing the entire production team with access to the solution. Producers are able to use their web browsers to access Zeus and build shows or content sequences offline saving valuable studio production time. An intuitive UI lets users import folders and conveniently move assets into the appropriate output framebuffer.

"Productions that depend on a very large number of clips and images and need to access them extremely quickly require a solution that complements their workflows," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "Zeus has the functionality to achieve this and with MAM integration the product is even stronger."

Zeus supports up to 4 SDI (HD/SD) channels as well as NDI and also supports the ability to record incoming video.

More information about Zeus and other Bannister Lake solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com. Bannister Lake will be at the 2019 NAB Show, booth SL5616.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications, eSports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Caption: Bannister Lake's browser-based media storage and playout solution, Zeus, can now be fully integrated with popular media asset management systems.

