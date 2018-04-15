BAE Audio and UK Sound Bring Analog Excellence to Musikmesse 2018

BAE Audio [Booth C12, Hall 4.1], manufacturer of premium analog hardware built to vintage specifications, will bring its full line of products to this year’s Musikmesse in Frankfurt, Germany. BAE Audio will highlight classic products like its 1073 line, 1084, and 10DCF, as well as products launched more recently like the 500C compressor, R53 horizontal 500 series rack, Hot Fuzz guitar pedal, and the latest offerings by BAE subsidiary UK Sound, including the new 176 compressor. The booth offerings are topped off by the debut of a brand new fuzz pedal: the Royaltone. Musikmesse, which attracted more than 50,000 visitors in 2017, runs from April 11th to April 15th.

“We always enjoy bringing our latest and greatest products to Musikmesse,” says BAE Audio and UK Sound CEO Mark Loughman. “It’s an opportunity to connect with our international customers and show them what we’ve been up to back in North Hollywood. While our baseline product range covers all the of the studio essentials that help our users achieve the time-honored analog sound of their favorite records, we keep growing the array of tools and textures we offer for studio or live use. It has never been easier to feel the magic of the BAE analog sound in every facet of your workflow.”

UK Sound: Analog for All

Just over a year old, UK Sound has already made waves around the industry with its great-sounding and affordable products. The 1173 preamp and compressor was the first of its products to hit the market, marrying the front end of a classic 1073 preamp with the musically pleasing compression of a classic studio FET compressor. Providing a unique sonic character, it not only serves as a great point of entry to high-quality analog gear but also adds a new color to your existing array of BAE Audio products.

Several UK Sound products that continue the company’s tradition of quality, cost-effective studio gear will make their European debut at Musikmesse. The 176 and 276 compressors are UK Sound’s new single and dual-channel FET compressors, making a high-quality version of this studio staple more accessible than ever. UK Sound will also showcase a line of preamps and equalizers based on the classic 1073 preamp and equalizer as well, following in the footsteps of its parent company’s ability to translate classic designs to formats that meet every user’s needs. These include a flagship rack version of the preamp and EQ, as well as single and dual-channel standalone and 500 series iterations of the preamplifier section alone.

BAE Audio: Rack Full of Classics

BAE Audio will showcase a brand new EQ for the 500 series: the 73L. First debuted at the NAMM show in Anaheim, this classic hardware equalizer borrows the design of the EQ section of the classic 1073 console preamp and EQ and fits it into a single lunchbox rack slot. It teams up perfectly with the recently launched R53 three-space horizontal rack and a BAE audio preamp like the 1037mpl and dynamics processor like the 500C compressor for a full-on BAE channel strip.

Steppin’ Out: Stompboxes from BAE Audio

Following the success of its first guitar pedal, the Hot Fuzz, BAE Audio will showcase its new Royaltone silicon fuzz at this year’s NAMM Musikmesse. Part of the manufacturer’s growing stompbox line, The Royaltone further explorers the possibilities of vintage English fuzz circuits in a dual-stomp format featuring powerful in-series 3-band tone circuit. The Royaltone’s fuzz imparts an instantly recognizable spitting, buzzy grit that cuts right through even the densest mix.

Studio Gold

BAE Audio will also showcase its collection of classic-inspired rack and lunchbox gear, like the 1073, 1073D, and 1084 EQS, 1073MP and 1073MPF preamps, and 1073 MP preamps, and 10DCF compressor. Each faithfully replicates the exacting components and legendary tone of their vintage predecessors and is hand-wired in California for superior build quality and reliability. BAE Audio’s popular new PDI and PDIS direct injection boxes will also be on show at its booth. The single and dual channel DIs feature an OEP/Carnhill transformer for a smooth analog sound and rugged solid steel chassis to ensure durable on stage or in the studio.

To learn more about BAE Audio and UK Sound, please visit Booth C12, Hall 4.1 at Musikmesse or http://www.baeaudio.com.