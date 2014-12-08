NEW YORK, December 8, 2014 – Robert Kelly returns to Comedy Central in the world premiere of “Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground,” debuting on Friday, January 9 at Midnight ET/PT.

Taped in front of a live audience in New York’s famed Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground, the special shows Kelly’s unique, honest take on life and relationships. Covering everything from the realities of getting older to that time he farted in a baby’s face, Kelly regales the audience with his clever, abrasive, but refreshingly vulnerable humor.

Leading up to the on-air premiere, Comedy Central Stand-Up will feature preview clips from the special. Fans can follow Kelly on Twitter at @robertkelly, and tweet using the hashtag #KellyUnderground to join the social chatter around the special.

“Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground” will be available on January 10 in the Comedy Central App to fans that sign in via their cable or satellite provider. The Comedy Central App is available for free for iOS on the App Store, for Android on the Google Play store, and for Xbox One.

Kelly has been winning over audiences for years while touring clubs, colleges and theaters. He was featured on HBO’s “Tourgasm” with Dane Cook and has been a highlight at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival for the last four years.

Kelly has performed on “Comedy Underground with Dave Attell,” “Comics Anonymous,” “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend,” “Tough Crowd,” “The Carson Daly Show” and “The Jim Breuer Show.” Besides being a fixture on Comedy Central, Kelly can be seen recurring as Louis CK’s brother Robbie on the hit series “Louie,” and has just been cast as a series regular in Denis Leary’s new half-hour comedy series, “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.”

Kelly’s acting credits include “Louie,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “NYC 22,” “Ghost Town,” “The Job,” “What Doesn’t Kill You,” “Good Luck Chuck” and the upcoming Judd Apatow film “Trainwreck” starring Amy Schumer. He recently produced and starred in the short film “Cheat,” which debuted at The Tribeca Film Festival. Shortly afterwards Simon and Schuster published a book he wrote based on the film. He currently hosts the top rated podcast “You Know What Dude?” that can be found on iTunes or riotcast.com.

“Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground” is executive produced by Jim Serpico, Bobcat Goldthwait, Denis Leary, and co-executive produced by Bartow Church.

