B4U Television Network India Transforms Playout Operations With Next-Generation Solution From Amagi

BANGALORE, India -- July 7, 2015 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced that B4U Television Network India, one of the foremost Asian channels to pioneer Bollywood and Indian entertainment worldwide, has selected Amagi's CLOUDPORT 2.0 to improve the playout of its popular TV channels in India -- B4U Movies and B4U Music. Through its flagship channel playout platform, Amagi provides B4U Television Network with end-to-end cloud-based playout services leveraging satellite distribution from AsiaSat, Asia's premier satellite operator. B4U Television Network India utilizes a range of services provided by Amagi, which includes playout, 24/7 monitoring, conditional access, and measurement systems.

"Amagi's playout services offer us improved flexibility, transparency, and channel control at very cost-effective rates. We are also delighted with the excellent technical support delivered by Amagi in transitioning from our earlier playout infrastructure in just under two months," said Sandeep Gupta, chief financial officer, B4U Network. "With all our content assets on the cloud, we are in a position to efficiently expand to new geographies and target specific markets as the business demands. It also makes us future-ready, as Amagi's platforms are extendable for content regionalization, ad monetization, and OTT platform integration."

CLOUDPORT 2.0 also offers B4U Television Network advanced features such as dynamic multilayered secondary graphics, and digital video effects that are particularly suited for B4U's music and movie genre of channels. The content and playlist is contributed by B4U in Mumbai, India, and the United Kingdom, while playout is uplinked in Hong Kong via AsiaSat. The entire workflow is stitched through Amagi's cloud infrastructure and monitored by Amagi in Bangalore.

"CLOUDPORT is rapidly becoming the preferred platform of choice for channel playout and management as TV networks look to leverage new efficiencies available through virtualized playout models," said Srividhya Srinivasan, cofounder, Amagi. "By supporting multisite workflows and collaboration, our CLOUDPORT platform dramatically enhances playout and distribution efficiencies for B4U Television Network India while enabling them to deliver a world-class entertainment experience to customers."

"We are pleased to continue to support our client, B4U, with high availability ground and space integrated monitoring/control and up-linking service from our Tai Po Earth Station in Hong Kong, along with Amagi who provides end-to-end playout services, enabling B4U to enjoy a total transmission solution for access to Asia-Pacific-wide audiences via AsiaSat," said Philip Balaam, vice president, sales and business development, AsiaSat.

The deployment at B4U Television Network India is the latest demonstration of Amagi's growing expertise in the managed playout services market, driven by an increasing adoption of the company's next-generation channel playout management services by TV networks worldwide.

