B2B Consultancy Services Joins the Digital Innovation Group To Add Lead Generation Services to Marketing Tools

14 July, 2016 (London) The Digital Innovation Group (DIG), the largest independent group of digital agencies in the UK, has added B2B Consultancy Services (B2B), a sales development and lead generation company, to its group of agencies adding lead generation services to the mix of marketing skills that DIG offers its clients.

B2B, founded in 2012, specializes in outbound prospecting and lead generation for business to business companies in a variety of sectors including technology. With clients all over the world, B2B uses its technology platform and profiling techniques to run outbound campaigns with highly tailored messaging generating response rates of up to 35%, significantly higher than more traditional approaches.

B2B clients include Voxware, Collabro Group and PartnerMarketing.com.

DIG is the largest UK independent group of digital agencies and is rapidly growing using a unique private earn-in model and a collaborative approach to building the group that is not too dissimilar to crowd-sourcing. The group is expected to reach £40m revenue in 2017 and be made-up of 32 agencies. DIG is a new breed of digital group that brings all digital specialisms into one group, providing clients a complete breadth of digital services whilst also delivering the depth of specialist knowledge that traditional large agency groups cannot deliver. The group works across digital activity from multilingual search and social marketing through to design and development across all digital platforms.

Rob Walk, CEO of DIG said: “I am delighted to welcome B2B to our group. We now offer the full breadth of services for marketers to generate profile and build new business opportunities for their brands.”

Brett Davis, co-founder of B2B, said: “The focused nature of our outbound prospecting service means we compliment pretty much any marketing activity. We can therefore strengthen the DIG value proposition and help companies within the group win more clients, which in turn helps accelerate our growth. We are excited to be part of the group.”

About DIG

DIG is the largest independent group of digital agencies in the UK. It is a new breed of digital group that is bringing all digital specialisms into one group, providing clients a complete breadth of digital services whilst also delivering the depth of specialist knowledge. The group works across digital activity from multilingual search and social marketing through to design and development across all digital platforms.

They group companies are best known for their innovations across emerging media developing seminal initiatives in big data, social trending, social marketing and multi-screen video for BBC, Virgin and Orange amongst others.

The group is structured with an agile set-up mirroring the ever-changing digital landscape and offers value to clients as they do not have large overheads and inflexible structures of traditional full-service and integrated agencies.

The group is currently made up of 20 member companies with another 12 companies scheduled to come onboard in the next year. Each member agency is part of an earn-in equity model creating significant value and co-ownership of the group. The revenues of the group in the next year are expected to reach £40m.

For more details and a full list of member agencies see www.digitalinnovationgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

Plaisted Reid Communications

clare@prcoms.com

+44 (0)7739920287/ +1 703 300 3054