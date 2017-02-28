Azteca America Takes Its Upfront Stage On The Road Again

Azteca America announced today that it will once again host its Upfront showcase in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas, and this year will add a fifth stop in Miami to celebrate the launch of Azteca’s new full-power Miami station, WGEN. The Azteca America executive team – led by Manuel Abud, President and CEO, and joined by Craig Geller, Executive Vice President of Network and Digital Sales, Margarita Black, Vice President of Programming, and Enrique J. Perez, Executive Vice President, Station Group – will present the network’s new programming and digital offerings for the 2017-2018 broadcast year to advertisers and partners.

The five-city Upfront event will kick off in New York City on Wednesday, April 5; head to Miami on Thursday, April 6; stop in Chicago on Thursday, April 20; in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4 and close in Dallas on Thursday, May 11. The Miami event marks the network’s commitment to its new full-power station, WGEN, and Azteca’s overall growth and distribution enhancements.

Each market stop will include two days of interactive one-on-one meetings with agencies and clients, culminating in a celebration and presentation by network executives and Azteca talent from various popular network shows. This customized consultative approach has proven to be more effective and efficient for the network, in keeping with its commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the marketplace.

More details specific to each market will be announced in the weeks leading up to each presentation.

Azteca America finished the broadcast season as the fastest-growing Spanish-language broadcast network in primetime for the 2015-2016 season among total viewers (+33%), adults 18-49 (+28%) and adults 18-34 (+29%), according to Nielsen. This marks the second consecutive season that Azteca has outpaced the growth of all other Spanish-language broadcasters in the adults 18-49 and 18-34 demos. In primetime, the network reached more than 12.3 million total viewers and 6.3 million adults 18-49.



To schedule a conversation with an Azteca executive regarding Upfront or to attend an Upfront presentation, please contact AztecaPR@goodmanmedia.com.

