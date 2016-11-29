Azteca America Expands Station Group with Addition of Full-Power Station, WGEN Miami

Los Angeles, November 28, 2016 – As part of the network’s ongoing dedication and commitment to servicing the U.S. Hispanic audience, Azteca America announced today that full-power station WGEN Miami will join its growing station group. The network has signed an affiliation and sales agreement and beginning on December 1, 2016, WGEN will air Azteca programming on channel 8 in Miami, the country’s third largest Hispanic DMA.

The station, formerly airing on MundoMax, will carry Azteca America’s premier programming, including entertainment, adventure series, sports programming, as well as the network’s popular primetime programming and “Hechos” news franchises. WGEN’s two local newscasts, 6pm and 10pm, Monday - Friday, will be branded “Hechos Miami 8”. Award-winning journalist Ricardo Brown will continue hosting his weekly community affairs program “Brown & Compañía” at 10am on Saturdays and Sundays.

“WGEN presents a perfect addition to our Azteca America station group, elevating the distribution of our network programming and the networks identity in the nation’s third largest Hispanic DMA,” said Manuel Abud, President and CEO, Azteca America. “We look forward to delivering first-rate service and premium content to Hispanic audiences throughout Miami and South Florida.”

“WGEN has built tremendous equity in the community. The station’s local news along with community involvement and new local programs are assets that we are committed to developing and growing,” said Enrique Perez, Executive Vice President of Azteca America Station Group. “We look forward to expanding successful collaborations with the advertising and business partners that service the Miami market.”

This new addition expands Azteca America's network to 65 markets, 17 of which are operated by Azteca America.

“Azteca America’s proven programming model and its consistent growth solidifies the network as a significant player in the Hispanic media landscape,” added Carlos Marquez-Sterling, General Manager, WGEN-TV. “We are excited to be the new Azteca America affiliate in Miami and together we will take WGEN to new heights, providing the best-in-class services, programming and marketing to our audience and partners.”

