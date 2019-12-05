Ayesha Curry, Unilever, Academy Award-winning studio launch real-time cooking series

AYESHA CURRY’S LIFESTYLE BRAND AND CONTENT PLATFORM, HOMEMADE, AND AWARD-WINNING BELIEVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LAUNCH NEW CONTENT INITIATIVE,

“HOMEMADE UNFILTERED”

Unilever brands, Hellmann’s and Best Foods, join as launch partners for real-time cooking series at ShopHomemade.com

(New York, NY – December 5, 2019) – Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning entertainment company, Believe Entertainment Group, and Dola Media, Inc., come together with Ayesha Curry, bestselling cookbook author, restaurateur, and founder of lifestyle hub Homemade, to launch a new content initiative, “Homemade Unfiltered,” that premiered in late November 2019 on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and ShopHomemade.com.

“Homemade Unfiltered” gives viewers the opportunity to cook alongside Ayesha Curry, in real time, with six episodes rolling out through mid-December. Each episode will feature Ayesha’s modern take on a classic recipe, including the Ultimate Fried Chicken Sandwich, Mexican Street Corn, Red Velvet Cupcakes, Oven Baked Chicken Tenders with a Sweet and Spicy Tomato Jam, Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles, and Jalapeno Deviled Eggs. Dishes from the series will integrate either Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise, premium offerings from presenting sponsor Unilever. Links to the recipes will be made available in advance, so that fans can shop for all the ingredients they need before cooking along with the videos.

Beyond real-time cooking, additional episodes will feature an ever-expanding range of lifestyle topics and pro tips, including style, beauty, fashion, design, health and more.

“‘Homemade Unfiltered’ is going to be a fun, communal cooking experience,” said Ayesha. “No fancy edits. No pre-prepared dishes. This is REAL cooking as it happens, with mistakes and all, just as if you were really cooking with me in my kitchen.”

Believe Entertainment Group, in partnership with Dola Media and AC Brands, executive produce and physically produce the series, with Believe Entertainment Group responsible for bringing the project and its partners together.

“Social media has conditioned consumers to desire – and actually expect – direct, personal connections with their favorite public figures,” said Evan Fleischer, president, Believe Brand Studio at Believe Entertainment Group. “So, together with Ayesha, we developed a format that not only delivers on that desire, but takes it one step further: viewers feel like they’re actually there, at home with Ayesha, cooking right alongside her.”

“Homemade Unfiltered inspires people and families to make great things with their hands, hearts, and minds, without the pressure of being perfect. We are thrilled to help bring this format to our brand and media partners,” says Anthony Hemsey, Dola Media co-founder.

Ayesha will share the series on her social channels, a community of more than eight million followers across all platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

For recipes and further details for “Homemade Unfiltered” visit https://shophomemade.com/ and follow Homemade (Facebook and Instagram) and Ayesha Curry (Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and YouTube) on their social channels.

Believe Entertainment Group, a New York City-based entertainment company, recently earned an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Annie Award for Dear Basketball, an animated short film with Kobe Bryant, scored by the iconic John Williams, and animated by Disney legend, Glen Keane. Additionally, in April 2019 Believe held its second premiere at Tribeca Film Festival with a new feature-length documentary entitled Between Me and My Mind, centered around Trey Anastasio, the lead singer and co-founder of the band Phish, in partnership with Stickfigure. Believe partnered with country superstar, Martina McBride, and Luminary to launch a new podcast in September 2019, titled Vocal Point with Martina McBride.

Other stand-out BELIEVE projects include: The LeBrons, a multi-season animated kids series with NBA champion, LeBron James; In the Booth, a four-season follow-doc series with DJ/producer Tiësto; Tiger Beat Entertainment, a young-adult pop-culture digital video series with Jennifer Lopez; Money Where Your Mouth Is, a two-season “guys knowledge” game show with comedian Jay Mohr; Uncorked, a celebrity-driven food series featuring MTV’s Steelo Brim and guests like Mel B and Darren Criss; and Poker Nights, a scripted short-form comedy series featuring SNL’s Chris Parnell.

BELIEVE’s studio division has produced premium content for Time Inc., MGM Television, Yahoo, Comedy Central, STX Entertainment, Hulu, CBS, TruTV, Fuse, and Verizon, among others. Further, BELIEVE stands at the forefront of building premium content partnerships with the world’s leading brands, including: Intel, Chick-fil-A, Sprite, Nike, P&G, HP, McCormick, J&J, Microsoft, Marriott, Progressive, Moët & Chandon, Campbell’s, McDonald’s, U.S. Army, Dell, Clorox, and more.

Believe Entertainment Group is represented by CAA.

Ayesha Curry is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Bestselling author, host and Executive Producer of ABC’s “Family Food Fight” and was featured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 list by Forbes Magazine. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, and has amassed over 8 million avid social media followers and subscribers. The face of today’s modern “mompreneur," Ayesha is the founder of Homemade, a lifestyle brand and content platform for all things home and has her own line of cookware, bedding, jewelry, kitchen textiles, and meal kits. Ayesha is the co-founder of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation which ensures an equal road to success for all kids. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon, and husband, Stephen.

###