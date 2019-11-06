AXS TV AND FIGHT NETWORK PARTNER WITH COMBATE AMERICAS TO BECOME THE EXCLUSIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE NORTH AMERICAN BROADCAST PARTNER TO THE WORLD’S PREMIER HISPANIC MMA FRANCHISE IN 2020

Los Angeles - (November 6, 2019) – AXS TV and Fight Network, subsidiaries of the leading independent multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., signed a partnership with the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts sports franchise, Combate Americas, to become the exclusive English-language broadcaster of Combate Americas MMA events in the United States and Canada.

AXS TV and Fight Network (FN) are slated to air a minimum of 35 of Combate Americas’ hard-hitting live MMA events in 2020, which will also be aired internationally on Fight Network’s international feeds.

The announcement was made today at a press conference with Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren and Anthem’s Chief Corporate Officer Ed Nordholm, along with Combate Americas superstars Tito Ortiz and Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez, Rafa “Gifted” Garcia, Gustavo Lopez and Zoila Frausto.

“Combate Americas is continuing to make history and disrupt the greatest sport in the world with our brand of Mucha Más Acción. This historic deal with AXS TV and its new ownership group will allow us to add Spanish flavor to every home in the U.S. and Canada in 2020. Get ready!” said McLaren.

“Combate Americas has an impressive championship pedigree, powered by MMA visionary Campbell McLaren,” Nordholm stated. “We believe that Combate Americas is an outstanding promotion to carry AXS TV’s rich legacy in mixed martial arts. This landmark agreement marks a continuation of our commitment to showcasing the best athletes from all across the world, and is the perfect complement to our sports content.”

Along with the live events, AXS TV and Fight Network will air specially curated “Best of Combate Americas” programs, and will develop and co-produce episodes of FN Studios’ popular, “Diary,” “Retrospective” and “After The Fight” series based on the talented Combate Americas roster.

The addition of Combate Americas to AXS TV’s lineup gives English-language audiences a rare opportunity to witness their stars in action, as they put their skills on full display and fight to make their mark on the highly competitive MMA scene. The partnership further bolsters AXS TV’s roster of sports offerings, which also includes a new fantasy football show as well as the popular international professional wrestling promotions IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW-Women Of Wrestling.

Combate Americas has made numerous major talent acquisitions, including professional wrestling star and PRIDE Fighting Championships veteran “El Patrón,” and UFC Hall of Famer Ortiz. The two household names in combat sports will face off in the main event of Combate Americas’ first, live pay-per-view television event on Dec. 7 in Hidalgo, Texas, located next to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other notable Combate Americas signees include professional wrestling star Melissa “Thunder Rosa” Cervantes from the Lucha Underground television series; two-time world boxing champion Kenia Enriquez; “Sexy” Dulce Garcia (formerly known as “Sexy Star”), an undefeated professional boxer and the first-ever Lucha Underground women’s champion; and MMA world champion Dani Barez from Spain.

In addition, businesswoman and global superstar Kate Del Castillo joined the company this past April, investing as part of a $20 million equity infusion from a powerhouse group of investors that also includes finance and sports industry leader Joe Plumeri, Ambassador Cliff Sobel and Irving Place Capital CEO John Howard. Del Castillo chairs the advisory board, which continues the company’s commitment to female empowerment and takes an active leadership role in growing the global MMA sports entertainment brand.

Combate Americas was founded in 2011 by trailblazing UFC co-creator McLaren. Since its beginnings as a reality television series on Mun2, Combate Americas has evolved into a global force in the MMA realm, presenting a diverse blend of multimedia programming catering primarily to a millennial audience. Fueled by acclaimed reality series programming, world-class live events, and innovative mobile content, Combate Americas provides a wholly unique viewing experience dedicated to showcasing the brightest new talent in the sport, while celebrating Hispanic culture.

The press event was streamed on AXS TV Fights’ YouTube channel and FACEBOOK.

AXS TV is a leading music, entertainment, sports and lifestyle U.S. cable network in 50 million homes controlled by Anthem Sports & Entertainment and originally founded by entrepreneur Mark Cuban. AXS TV’s programming appeals to an impassioned fanbase, delivering eclectic content in a wide variety of areas including music performances, celebrity interviews, pop culture, combat sports, and professional wrestling. The channel is the home of IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s largest entertainment properties; as well as original programming featuring legendary newsman Dan Rather; music icon Sammy Hagar; and music virtuoso Paul Shaffer, among many others. AXS TV is currently available nationally in the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a globally integrated multi-platform media company with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Nashville. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle channel available in over 50 million U.S. homes originally founded by Mark Cuban in 2001; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 20 other countries; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations seen in 120 countries and specializing in television programs, events, products, merchandise, music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers; IMPACT Plus, a multi-platform digital SDVOD service featuring live monthly premium network specials, instant access to the 3,000-plus hour IMPACT Wrestling library, original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories; GameTV, featuring game shows, reality series, movies and sports available in over nine million homes; Game+, the home for fantasy sports gaming news and information, action sports, E-sports, high stakes poker and other action driven programming; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries and is available in 12 million U.S. homes. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in 45 million homes and on digital platforms.

Combate Americas is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer, for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. The Combate Americas franchise includes live event and original shoulder programming on some of the biggest television, OTT and digital platforms in Spanish and English, including Univision and Univision Deportes Network (UDN), DAZN, ESPN, GOL, Pluto TV and Facebook Watch worldwide. The company also owns and operates a multi-platform media studio, La Jaula Studios. This event is not sponsored or affiliated with WWE or UFC.

Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as "the marketing genius behind the UFC,” while Yahoo Sports has said he "knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." With an unprecedented and cutting edge product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition.

