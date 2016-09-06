Axon Joins AIMS As IP Interoperability Gains Momentum

Axon Digital Design, leading broadcast infrastructure specialist, today announced that it has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

AIMS is an industry organization supporting the adoption of open standards for the production, delivery and distribution of broadcast media over IP networks. Its mission is to eliminate fragmentation and maximize hardware and software interoperability - a goal Axon, as an open platform provider, endorses.

“Having taken our time to carefully consider this initiative, Axon believes AIMS is seriously attempting to drive the broadcast industry towards open standards as well as real interoperability and convergence, and this is something we fully support,” says Jan Eveleens, Axon’s CEO. “While we remain neutral in the debate about formats - with support for S2022, TR03 and Ethernet AVB, etc. because it makes commercial sense to do so - we feel that developing a common platform and bringing clarity to customers is good for the entire industry.”

At IBC in Amsterdam 9-13 September, Axon (Stand 10.A21/B21) will present its latest developments in IP infrastructure solutions, including a demonstration of its new Synview Multiviewer for 4K and IP Production. The company will also unveil a new offering for live video capture and streaming over IP.

Axon will be joined at the show by US partner, routing specialist Utah Scientific – also a member of AIMS. As Utah’s EMEA distributor, the team will demonstrate on Axon’s booth the new UTAH-400 IP Gateway engine, which provides two-way conversion of SDI video signals and VSF TR-03, complying with the AIMS roadmap for transition to IP operations. The solution will also be shown in Hall 8 at the IP Interoperability Zone.

Eveleens concludes, “We are confident that the AIMS initiative will ultimately provide a clear path for all customers who are considering an investment in IP-based infrastructures.”

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.