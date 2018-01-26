Axon Demonstrates IP and Multiviewer Solutions at BVE 2018

Axon Digital Design will be attending BVE2018 with an enhanced range of IP products and production tools that are designed to help broadcasters address the challenges of the move to IP. With audiences worldwide gearing up for the Winter Olympic Games in February, the team will also highlight how broadcasters and OB companies are using Axon solutions, including UHD capabilities, to capture the action from Pyeongchang.



On Stand G44, the showcase includes the SynView Multiview solution, which is capable of handling both 4K and IP video formats. SynView is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. Future-proofed by design, this multiviewer can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.



Utah Scientific’s new 400 Series 3 hybrid digital router will be on display for the first time at BVE - the perfect choice for high-density SDI coupled with the ability to create high-density IP signals from the same central frame. Backed by Utah Scientific’s renowned support and reliability, the 400 Series 3 can handle any number of IP and SDI professional video signal formats along with a number of audio and data formats.



Visitors to the show will also have the chance to view the ever-popular Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Scalable and fully-customisable, this open platform supports third-party integration with ease, including within IP environments.



Finally, BVE 2018 will provide Axon with the ideal opportunity to launch its MPEG Transport Stream Multiviewer in the UK. This multiviewer is part of Axon’s SMART DVB, a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, it enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the complete digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.





For more information on Axon's product range, please visit BVE 2018 Stand G44 or visit www.axon.tv



-ends-



About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.