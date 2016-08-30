AXON delivers Game-Changing 4K Signal Processing Power at IBC 2016

Axon Digital Design will be attending IBC 2016 with the latest additions to Synapse, its range of signal processing products that are shaping the future of 4K production.

Already at the heart of recent game-changing productions including Europe’s first UHD live sports production for BT Sport, Synapse 4K up and down converters and production ‘tool boxes’ support Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio as well as Dolby E encoding and decoding.

In recent months, System Integrators, Rental Facilities companies and Outside Broadcasters have publicly called for technology that allows them to easily process 4K signals without having to go through multiple paths using traditional 3G routing switchers. Their main request was for a single coax 12Gb/s SDI connection for inputs and outputs on any video equipment capable of working in 4k/UHDTV.

Axon has responded by introducing new BPU01 and BPU02 I/O panels, which enable conversion to and from 12Gb/s and 6Gb/s. Ideal for for applications in which 4k 4-wire to 12Gb/s and vice versa need to be converted, these new panels make it possible to utilize 12Gb/s 4k/UHDTV monitors to check and trouble shoot source signals before they are incorporated into the IP stream.

The panels also meet the 12 Gb/s standards of Axon’s US partner Utah Scientific, thus allowing easy connection to Utah’s new UHD-12G 4K digital routing switcher, the industry’s first enterprise-class router that can receive, route, and distribute SDI signals all the way up to 12G and 60 frames per second.

Also new to Axon’s Synapse range is the GNS600, a 3G, HD and SD SDI SCTE104 inserter with SDI inputs and outputs. With this module, SCTE104 information present in the SDI signal can be transcoded and inserted into the main 3G, HD or SD SDI signal. Data from both the Ethernet and SDI domain can be inserted into lines in the SDI domain or into a user defined cue on a preset base.

Axon will complete its Synapse additions by introducing the TSX20 and TSX30 integrity checkers with configurable auto output switches. The TSX30 is a triple channel version while the TSX20 is a dual input version. In both products the hardware can be fitted with two SFP modules that can be used as fiber in and/or outputs. These products are designed for a range of applications including generic ASI/DVB integrity monitoring and backup switching; autonomous automatic A/B switching; redundancy switching at play out centers, head-ends and encoding/multiplexing systems and input monitoring and switching at DVB-T and DVB-T2 Transmitter sites.

