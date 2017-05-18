Axon Continues to Expand Team In APAC With New Technical Support Manager

Ahead of Broadcast Asia next week, Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast infrastructure products and solutions, has announced the appointment of Dominic Yip as Technical Support Manager for South East Asia.



Working along side the Axon team based in Singapore, Dominic will provide technical, pre-sales & field engineering support for customers across the region.



An experienced broadcast engineer - having previously worked with Megahertz Ltd, OASYS, Imagine Communications and Vsolutions - he brings to Axon a strong background in integration and project delivery.



“We’re delighted to continue expanding our team here in APAC,” says Liming Fu, Axon’s Managing Director APAC, to whom Dominic will report. “This is a vibrant and important broadcast market for Axon and with the move to 4K and IP we’re in an excellent position to help our customers address the challenges of transitioning their operations to take advantage of the latest technology”.



“This is an exciting time at Axon as the team continues to unveil new innovative solutions to the market,” says Dominic Yip. “With Broadcast Asia a few days away I’m delighted to be joining the Axon family.”



Axon will be exhibiting at on Stand 4L02-5 Broadcast Asia 23-25 June at SunTech Singapore, showcasing a range of solutions for 4K and IP including the new Synapse NIO-440 Ethernet-SDI bridge, the Synview 4K IP multiviewer and Cerebrum monitoring and control enhanced with greater third-party integration.





About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.