Axon Brings Dolby E to Broadcast Solutions Group's Major Events Coverage

The reliability of Axon Digital Design's products proved a major selling point for Singapore-based Broadcast Solutions Group (BSG) when it decided to upgrade its flyaway systems to incorporate Dolby Digital.

After extensive testing, BSG invested in Axon Synapse Dolby E Encoders (DBE08) and Multiformat Dolby Stream Decoders (DBD28). These are now being deployed in flyaway kits around the globe where they are helping to capture live events destined for High Definition broadcast.

As a leading international OB provider and the largest supplier of HD facilities and crew in Asia, BSG demands the highest quality from all of the equipment manufacturers it works with.

“Within our business, we had a very stringent spec to follow to deliver the best quality production to our clients," says Mr Saaed Izadi, the CEO of Broadcast Solutions Group. "We tested many systems on the market and decided to go with AXON’s Synapse Dolby solution as it perfectly fits our mission-critical needs."

By their very nature, live events leave no room for error. Therefore the flyaway systems used to capture them have to be furnished with exceptionally durable and dependable equipment.

"Our flyaway kit needs to be moved from one place to another within a very short time frame," Mr Izadi adds. "Equipment for these must be compact, reliable, robust and capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions. We are pleased with Axon's product quality, and with the technical support provided by its Singapore Branch office.”

With headquarters in Singapore and offices in Malaysia, India, Abu Dhabi and UK, BSG provides a range of enterprise broadcasting equipment and services to empower every aspect of production. Its outside broadcast solutions are based on flyaway systems that allow the speedy creation of an individually tailored and high quality production environment, anywhere in the world. These systems have been used to cover a wide variety of news and entertainment programming, including the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and other major sporting events.

Felix Ng, Axon's Sales Director for South East Asia, says: "AXON’s Synapse signal processing product line is ideally suited to BSG's needs. Our DBD28 Dolby multi format decoder, for example, has a quad speed ADD-ON audio bus and is capable of decoding Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus. The enhanced feature set includes the ability to decode 7.1-channel Dolby Digital Plus or 5.1-ch Dolby Digital 5.1 with audio description, carried in a single bitstream (Single PID), or as two bitstreams (Dual PID)."

Ng adds that Axon is delighted to be chosen as a main technology partner by BSG. "Axon products are straightforward to use and easily configured with the help of Cortex," he says. "These are important considerations because they are being deployed in flyaway systems all around the world."

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.