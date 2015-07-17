AwesomenessTV Names Paula Kaplan Head of Talent and Live Content

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 17, 2015)– Veteran television executive Paula Kaplan has joined AwesomenessTV, a multi-platform media company, as the Head of Talent and Live Content. In this newly created position, she is charged with leading the company’s talent initiatives and casting strategies across all of film and series production; additionally she will oversee the creation and execution of brand-defining live events and programming.

“Having worked closely with Paula for many years, her eye for talent and ability to cultivate stars for the young adult audience is unmatched, which is why she is the perfect person to head up our talent and live content division,” said Brian Robbins, AwesomenessTV founder and CEO. “Her strong relationships throughout the creative community will play an integral role at AwesomenessTV as we build our channels and continue to expand in film, series and live events.”

Kaplan spent 20 years at Nickelodeon and was a creative force within the children’s network holding a variety of roles during her tenure there that included: Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Live Events; Executive Vice President, Talent/General Manager, West Coast; Senior Vice President, Talent; and Vice President Talent Relations. She is also credited with building Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, which she served as the Executive Producer, and grew into a marquee event that attracted Hollywood’s A-list celebrities and generated top ratings.

Under her leadership, her division at the Viacom owned company, built the deepest roster of talent in Nickelodeon’s history, casting stars in series such as iCarly, Victorious, Drake and Josh, Big Time Rush, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer. She also developed and launched many stars who grew into pop culture icons, including Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy.

Prior to joining AwesomenessTV, Paula served as a consultant for digital brands and film companies, working on the CBS Films’ 2015 release of The Duff.