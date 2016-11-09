Award-Winning Vinten Vantage to Make North American Debut

London, UK (November 9, 2016) - Vinten, a world leader in robotic camera support systems and a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to announce the new Vinten Vantage will make its North American debut at this year’s NAB Show New York. A ‘Best of Show’ award-winner at IBC 2016, the Vantage is a revolutionary compact robotic head that offers ultimate motion control and unmatched flexibility in the studio while enabling broadcast-quality movement.

“The Vinten Vantage offers all of the capabilities of Vinten’s high-end studio solutions plus it supports the latest professional camcorders from a variety of manufacturers including the Canon C100 or the Sony FS7. We are breaking new ground and offering enhanced image quality and superior motion control at the same price point of the traditional PTZ,” said Neil Gardner, Product Manager for Vinten Automation.

The Vinten Vantage enables high-end moving preset shots and is completely camera and lens agnostic. This revolutionary, new compact robotic head supports a wide range of cameras as well as servo and manual lenses, reducing the need for expensive full servo lenses and enabling broadcast-quality images and high-production values. The Vinten Vantage is a viable alternative to the traditional PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) camera as it uniquely allows the user to choose the best camera and lens for their application without limitations.

“With the Vinten Vantage, we have created a cost effective solution for smaller, modern-day studios. This compact robotic head is the first product of its kind to offer superior on-air motion and embrace the new wave of small, high-quality cameras and lenses,” said Karen Walker, VP of Camera Supports for Vitec Videocom.

The Vinten Vantage also offers distinct benefits over traditional PTZ cameras including:

Continuous variable speed control and full synchronization of any movement versus a traditional PTZ’s limited set of speeds

Allows for flexible positioning for any convenient or restrained location while PTZ positioning is dictated by the fixed focal length range of the internal, non–interchangeable lens

Other features include a lightweight form factor for portability and adaptable connectivity to fit a variety of workflows (Serial, Ethernet, LANC, and VR). It works with existing HD-VRC control*, has a tally indication display when on-air, offers integrated level bubble for correct set-up and fits discreetly within any studio environment.

The Vinten Vantage will be available in limited release beginning December 2016. This will give users the opportunity to future-proof their studios and achieve better broadcast-quality images and on-air motion than PTZ cameras.

To experience the Vantage firsthand, visit the Vitec Videocom booth at the 2016 NAB Show New York. For more information, please visit vantage.vinten.com

*Compatible with upgraded HD-VRC control

About Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Videocom brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator’s creativity by making camera operation effortless.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Wooden Camera. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.