Award-winning Danny Rose digital art collective celebrates triumphant return to Vivid Sydney 2015 with Mechanised Colour Assemblage

Paris-based art and design group allow Vivid Sydney 2015 visitors to see, hear and experience true “synaesthesia” in a stunning and continuously morphing projection work developed in partnership with Australian artist Rebecca Baumann.

Danny Rose, the award-winning Paris-based art and design collective, celebrate their return to the seventh annual Vivid Sydney festival, the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, with the true “synaesthesia” of Mechanised Colour Assemblage.

The group’s latest large-scale digital art installation will transform the sandstone façade of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia into a series of sound and colour ‘machines’ to create a truly stunning, continuously morphing listening and viewing experience.

This ground-breaking work, a close collaboration between the creative team at Danny Rose and Australian artist Rebecca Baumann, is sure to be one of the centrepieces of the 18-day festival of light, music and ideas that is Vivid Sydney.

Rebecca Baumann is a Perth-based artist working predominantly in kinetic sculpture, installation and performance. Her work is characterised by an ongoing fascination with colour, the complex workings of human emotion and the cultural rituals surrounding happiness and celebration. Her kinetic sculpture, Automated Colour Field (2011) is part of the MCA Collection, and is currently on display in the museum’s galleries.

Anthony Bastic, Curator at Vivid Light said: “This year, the French video masters Danny Rose will turn their attention to the MCA, working in partnership with MCA Collection artist Rebecca Baumann. It will see the façade transformed into a series of sound and colour machines that blend colour and voices into a single element, taking viewers on an emotional and playful journey.”

Seeing sounds and hearing images

“The ultimate aim of the Mechanised Colour Assemblage piece was to plunge the audience into a synesthetic universe,” says Sergio Carrubba creative director from Danny Rose.

“The work is a truly transformative and deeply inspiring digital installation, which blends sounds and colours together to become a single element, so the viewer is at times unsure whether they are looking at sounds or listening to images!”

Blending sound and colour to become a single element

Mechanised Colour Assemblage uses the very latest 3D projection mapping technology to project the machine images onto the MCA façade, with the artists working closely with composer Emanuele de Raymondi.

Projection technology will be supplied and supported by video design experts, TDC – Technical Direction Company.

Danny Rose’s Play Me!, the interactive 3D projection mapping spectacular from last year’s Vivid Sydney event, recently picked up the prestigious Judges Choice Award fat the DIGI Awards 2015 in New York City, a recognition of the group’s innovative use of technology and mass audience engagement.

Vivid Sydney will be held from 22 May to 8 June 2015. For more information visit http://www.vividsydney.com/event/light/mechanised-colour-assemblage.