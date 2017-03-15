AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS JULIANNA MARGULIES ANNOUNCED AS GUEST OF HONOR FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL SERIES MANIA FESTIVAL (APRIL 13 – 23)

PARIS, FRANCE – March 15, 2017 – Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director of Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania, announced today that the Festival will welcome the award-winning actress Julianna Margulies as this year’s Guest of Honor. Highly recognized worldwide for her roles in series such as ER, and more recently, The Good Wife, Margulies will host a 90-minute master class during the Festival. In addition, Series Mania will screen two of Margulies favorite episodes, one from Season 6 of ER following her relationship with Dr. Doug Ross (George Clooney), and one from Season 5 of The Good Wife where the lead character Alicia Florrick, played by Margulies, searches for answers in the aftermath of a courthouse shooting.

ER was broadcast on France Télévisions from 1996 to 2009, and The Good Wife, produced by CBS Television Studios with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions and Michelle King and distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International, is currently broadcast in France by the M6 Group. The Teva Channel will broadcast the complete series beginning April 22nd.

“From the stage to film and television, we are thrilled to have one of today’s most versatile American actresses at Series Mania this year. Her compelling and incisive performances leave viewers stirred and deeply affected by her characters who have come to inhabit our collective imagination. We are proud to honor Ms. Margulies with a tribute to her remarkable body of work,” commented Herszberg.

As an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner, Julianna Margulies has achieved success in television, theatre, and film. In 2016, Margulies ended her seven-year run in the award-winning series The Good Wife. The role as Alicia Florrick, won her a second Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two additional SAG Awards. Margulies began her acting career in the theatre department at Sarah Lawrence. Her first major television role was nurse Carol Hathaway on the hit series ER, for which she won an Emmy and two SAG Awards. She achieved further TV recognition for her recurring role as Julianna Skiff on The Sopranos. In 2001, Margulies won the Lucille Lortel Award for her performance in Jon Robin Baitz’s Ten Unknowns at Lincoln Center. She made her Broadway debut in 2006 as Helene in critically acclaimed Festen. Her film credits include City Island, which won the Tribeca Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2009, Stand Up Guys with Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin in 2012 and the upcoming filmThe Three Christs with Richard Gere.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Organized since 2010 by the Forum des Images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (almost 40,000 spectators in 2016 with 1,200 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and debate with renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this eighth edition, the festival is once again organizing a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury. The event will also reach out beyond its home in the Forum des Images to host screenings in some of Paris’s great movie venues such as the Grand Rex and the UGC Ciné-Cité Les Halles.

Online registration for Series Mania is available at http://series-mania.fr/en