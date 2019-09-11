Univision’s Republica Deportiva, AARP, Telemundo’s Peter E. Blacker, Condista’s Burke Berendes and Jorge Fiterre To Be Honored at 17th Annual Hispanic TV Summit Wednesday, October 30th, The Westin New York At Times Square

(September 11, 2019) NEW YORK NY – This year’s award recipients have been announced for the 17th Annual Hispanic Television Summit which will be presented by two leading business publications for the television industry, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Westin New York at Times Square. The awards will honor a popular television program, a leading brand, a network executive and two business owners.

Univision’s long-running, popular sports program, Republica Deportiva, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be honored with the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television Programming. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Univision’s President of Sports, and Federico Lariño, Univision’s SVP of Sports Entertainment will join Republica Deportiva co-host Félix Fernández to accept the award on behalf of the program’s producers, cast and crew, past and present.

AARP will be recognized for its many years of commitment to maturing Latino consumers with the Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video. Yvette Peña, AARP’s Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, will accept the award on behalf of her company.

The Award for Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video will be presented to Peter E. Blacker, EVP of Revenue Strategy & Innovation at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, for his years at the forefront of developing, delivering and monetizing content for the changing Hispanic audience. And the Veinte Award for Achievement in Hispanic Television and Video will honor both partners of Condista, Burke Berendes and Jorge Fiterre, in recognition of their 20 years as pioneers in the business of content representation for the Hispanic market.

The award recipients join a list of distinguished honorees from the prior 16 years, including sports celebrities and entrepreneurs like boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and sportscaster Andres Cantor; TV show hosts Don Francisco of Sabado Gigante, Cristina Saralegui from El Show de Cristina, and Raul de Molina and Lili Estefan from El Gordo y La Flaca; telenovela superstars Lucero and Rafael Amaya; newscasters Jorge Ramos, María Elena Salinas, José Díaz-Balart, María Celeste Arrarás; business executives like the Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and Telemundo Enterprises Cesar Conde, Publicis Latin America’s Monica Gadsby, Group M’s Gonzalo Del Fa, Univision’s Jessica Rodriguez, Publicis’ Lisa Torres, and former P&G executive Edgar Sandoval, as well as organizations and companies including Major League Soccer, Altice USA, AT&T/ DirecTV, Comcast Cable, Cox, Dish, Time Warner Cable, and Telemundo.

The prestigious awards are presented annually at the Hispanic Television Summit during the Awards Luncheon, which is sponsored by NBCUniversal Hispanic Group.

“The awards luncheon is always one of the highlights of the Hispanic Television Summit,” said conference producer Joe Schramm, Managing Partner and President of Schramm Marketing Group. He continued, “The awards enhance the overall experience for our hundreds of attendees which also includes fresh and topical panel sessions and keynote conversations. In the coming weeks, we will have more exciting announcements about this year’s compelling line-up.”

The Hispanic Television Summit is the premier event for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and worldwide. It has been produced for all 17 years by Schramm Marketing Group on behalf of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. This year, these publications are including the Hispanic Television Summit as one of four topical tracks within their NYC Television Week. In addition to the Hispanic TV track, the other three topical tracks are: Advanced Advertising, Streaming and TV Data, at The Westin New York at Times Square.

Photo from 2018 Hispanic Television Summit by Mark Reinertson.