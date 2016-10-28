Award Recipients Announced for 2016 Diversity Leaders in TV & Video

New York, NY (October 28, 2016) – Fourteen awards will be presented honoring television executives, creatives and television series, for contributions to the celebration of diversity and inclusion on television, during a luncheon ceremony at The Diversity Discussion in Television & Video conference. The event is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Monday, December 5, 2016 at Convene Conference Center, 730 Third Avenue @ East 45th Street, New York City.

The recipients were announced by Louis Hillelson, Vice president and Group Publisher of Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News/Next TV. Hillelson said, “these awards recognize the leadership of those in the television and video industry who are having the must-have conversations, and are implementing the must-do list of diversity and inclusion-minded actions, both on screen and behind the scenes.” The awards honor the following: Jose Velez Silva, VP Multicultural Marketing Communications, Comcast Cable will receive the Consumer Marketing Executive Award; Ronald Mendez, Managing Partner, Multicultural, MediaCom will receive the Media Planning Executive Award; Sean Cohan, President, International and Digital Media, A+E Networks is to receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Adriana Waterston, SVP Insights & Strategy, Horowitz Research will receive the Agency Executive Award for Research & Measurement; Juan Sepulveda, SVP, System Leadership, PBS will receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Karina Dobarro, VP Managing Director, Multicultural, Horizon Media will receive the Agency Executive Award for Media; Sofia Chang, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Digital Distribution & Home Entertainment, Home Box Office, Inc. will receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Angela Northington, SVP, Content Acquisitions, RLJ Entertainment and General Manager, UMC - Urban Movie Channel will receive the Content Acquisition Executive Award; Elverage Allen, EVP, Advertising Sales, Bounce TV & Katz Broadcasting will receive the Advertising Sales Executive Award; Juanjo Duran, Head of NA Multicultural Content, YouTube will receive the Executive Award in the “Provider” category; and Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Showtime Sports and Event Programming will receive the Executive Award in the “Programmer” category.

Additionally, three series and their producers and directors will be honored. ESPN “30 for 30, O.J.: Made in America” will be honored for Outstanding Special or documentary. Libby Geist, VP and Executive Producer, ESPN Films & Original Content will be accepting the award. The second series is also focused on O.J. Simpson. FX, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" will be recognized for Outstanding Dramatic Re-Enactment. Producer, Brad Simpson and Director, Anthony Hemingway will be accepting the award. The third award recognizes the producers and creators of WGN America’s critically acclaimed, hit series “Underground” who will receive the Award for Producer/Showrunner Team of a Series. The team of executive producers includes: creators, writers and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and executive producers John Legend, Akiva Goldsman, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, and Anthony Hemingway, who serves as the director of the series.

The awards were decided in a confidential judging process of candidate submissions. Judges included seven past recipients. A complete list of the judges, and more information about this event, as well as this year’s winners, can be found online at http://www.thediversitydiscussion.com

An afternoon program includes sessions that gather business leaders in TV and video, agencies, production, corporate communications, as well as talent. Hillelson said, “This unique event is where leaders share perspectives on how the industry includes diverse talent, staff, story lines and audience segments as defined by ethnicity; nationality; regional or cultural identity; religious affiliation; gender; or LGBT orientation.”

The event is produced by the Schramm Marketing Group.

To attend this event, contact Rebecca Shottland at New Bay Media, rshottland@nbmedia.com or register online at www.thediversitydiscussion.com

To sponsor this event, contact Charlie Weiss a New Bay Media, cweiss@nbmedia.com For speaking opportunities, contact Joe Schramm at Schramm Marketing Group, jschramm@schrammnyc.com.

About NEWBAY MEDIA

NewBay Media is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com