AVL Media Group Delivers Pliant Technologies Professional Wireless Intercom Solutions to Canadian Market

Pliant Technologies, the new professional products division of CoachComm®, announces AVL Media Group as the exclusive distributor of its wireless intercoms in Canada. A leading national distributor to the professional integration, performance and broadcast markets in Canada, AVL Media Group is uniquely qualified to strengthen Pliant’s position in that market.

“The superior performance and scalable nature of the CrewCom system makes it a future proof investment for our customers and will help ensure excellent long-term ROI for them,” says Andrew Hope, Managing Director, AVL Media Group. “In addition to the exciting new CrewCom products, Pliant's exemplary customer service and deep understanding of wireless communications technology create an obvious opportunity for a successful partnership.”

Complementing AVL Media Group’s vertical offerings, Pliant’s professional wireless intercoms are in sync with the distributor’s reputation for providing exceptional value to its customer base. Given its high user density, unparalleled range and scalability in a wireless intercom system, CrewCom is an ideal and significant addition to AVL’s product line.

“Pliant has a proven track record in providing cutting-edge solutions, backed by outstanding industry service and support,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “We look forward to delivering the finest solutions for the professional market and becoming a strong asset to both AVL and its customers.”

More information about AVL Media Group is available at www.avlmediagroup.com.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About AVL Media Group

AVL Media Group is committed to developing a long term, mutually beneficial, business relationship with its dealers through professional products, at competitive prices, backed by excellent sales, service and technical support. AVL Media Group concentrates on project-based installations servicing the design and contractor markets. With its unique approach and innovative products, AVL Media Group is the main “Go To” company for audio, video & lighting in Canada.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

